Who Will Defeat Ron Johnson?

On June 5, Grassroots North Shore presents a webinar featuring Kathleen Dunn, retired Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host, interviewing the four top-polling Democratic candidates who hope to oust Senator Ron Johnson in the November election. The discussion may help voters to make an informed choice in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary.

Dunn will speak with Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson. The webinar will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5. You can RSVP for the webinar here. You will receive a Zoom link in advance of the event,

There will also be an opportunity to hear Barnes, Godlewski, Lasry and Nelson in person. On Sunday June 12 from 4-6 p.m., the four leading Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate will gather at Virmond Park in Mequon in an outdoor setting that provides a safe environment as COVID-19 continues to spread. Please RSVP for the June 12 event here.

Barnes, Godlewski, Lasry and Nelson may be joined by Stephen Olikara and Peter Peckarsky, also running for U.S. Senate. In addition, the candidates running to replace Lieutenant Governor Barnes—David Bowen, Peng Her, and Sara Rodriguez—along with the three candidates for Treasurer—Angelito Tenorio, Gillian Battino and Aaron Richardson—will be on hand.