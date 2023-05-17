Wisconsin Brewers Guild Announces 2023 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

× Expand Beer

Beer aficionados, mark your calendars! The Wisconsin Brewers Guild has announced the return of the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival for 2023. In partnership with Bayshore and Welcome to Glendale, the festival should be a treat for beer enthusiasts, with more than 100 craft beers available at the event.

The festival will showcase craft beer tastings from more than 50 distinguished Wisconsin breweries. As one of the premier beer and food tasting events of the summer, the festival is a celebration of the remarkable beer-making talents of Wisconsin brewers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample food from local restaurants and cuisine partners. A variety of local food trucks will be on site, as well. Live music will kick off with Joe 2.0 and V-Funk at 12 p.m. For added convenience, select Glendale hotels will offer free shuttle service to and from the event.

The significance of this festival goes beyond the joy of beer tasting. All net proceeds from the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival will be dedicated to the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, a non-profit organization committed to safeguarding and promoting Wisconsin's independent craft brewing industry. With nearly 250 craft breweries operating in the state as of 2021, producing over 1 million barrels of beer annually (equivalent to more than 267.5 million pints), the impact of Wisconsin's small and independent craft breweries is immeasurable. These breweries contribute approximately $2.4 million to the economy each year, providing numerous employment opportunities and invaluable support to local communities.

For full details and to purchase tickets, visit the Welcome to Glendale website.