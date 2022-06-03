Wisconsin IPA Fest at Third Space August 20

× Expand Photo: Third Space Brewing Wisconsin IPA Fest Wisconsin IPA Fest

If hops are your thing then you're going to want to hit the 6th Annual IPA Fest at Third Space Brewing on August 20th. You'll be treated to 50 Wisconsin breweries pouring samples of over 100 IPAs (that's India Pale Ales for the unitiated) in Third Space's brewery beer garden in the Menomonie Valley in Milwaukee.

IPAs are a hoppy (that is to say, bitter, with a strong hops flavor) variety of ale that have become extremely popular over the last decade or more. They orginated in Britain as a way make beer that could survive the long, hot voyage to India in the 19th century. Today virtually every brewery makes an IPA.

The fest is also a competition; each brewery will enter an IPA and send their own brewer-judge to vote on the champion, who will receive the Wisconsin IPA Fest trophy, a scale model of a fermenting tank.

Tickets are now on sale, with an early bird price of $55 and are $65 at the door, and VIP tickets are also available. For details visit: eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-ipa-fest-2022-tickets-342509664627.