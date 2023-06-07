Wisconsin Music Ventures Announces 2023 Mayfair Collection Series Lineup

Photo via Facebook / Mayfair Collection
Mayfair Collection Concerts
On Wednesday, the Mayfair Collection announced its partnership with the locally-based live music community Wisconsin Music Ventures for their Wednesday Night Live summer concert series. Starting on June 14, the shopping center will host 10 live concerts on their outdoor stage, right in the heart of their plaza.
The concerts are open to the public and free to attend. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their preferred patio seating or cozy blankets on the plaza’s lawn. To make the evening even more special, concertgoers are recommended to explore the dining options available at The Collection's restaurants before the concerts begin.
“We are so grateful to work with The Mayfair Collection on this presentation of artists from the Milwaukee area as well as other parts of Wisconsin and beyond” said Allison Emm, founder of Wisconsin Music Ventures via statement. “Keady Plaza here at The Collection – where our own office is located – is such a beautiful, central, bustling spot in which to do so.”
2023 Wednesday Night Live lineup:
June 14: The Donna Woodall Group
June 21: Ben Mulwana
June 28: Dave Schoepke Trio
July 5: Jesse Stratton Band
July 12: Cullah
July 19: John Justus & 7000apart
July 26: MaJiK
August 2: Erin Krebs Trio
August 9: Carmen Nickerson Trio
August 16: Reilly
For more information, visit the Mayfair Collection website.