Wisconsin Music Ventures Announces 2023 Mayfair Collection Series Lineup

On Wednesday, the Mayfair Collection announced its partnership with the locally-based live music community Wisconsin Music Ventures for their Wednesday Night Live summer concert series. Starting on June 14, the shopping center will host 10 live concerts on their outdoor stage, right in the heart of their plaza.

The concerts are open to the public and free to attend. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their preferred patio seating or cozy blankets on the plaza’s lawn. To make the evening even more special, concertgoers are recommended to explore the dining options available at The Collection's restaurants before the concerts begin.

“We are so grateful to work with The Mayfair Collection on this presentation of artists from the Milwaukee area as well as other parts of Wisconsin and beyond” said Allison Emm, founder of Wisconsin Music Ventures via statement. “Keady Plaza here at The Collection – where our own office is located – is such a beautiful, central, bustling spot in which to do so.”

2023 Wednesday Night Live lineup:

June 14: The Donna Woodall Group

June 21: Ben Mulwana

June 28: Dave Schoepke Trio

July 5: Jesse Stratton Band

July 12: Cullah

July 19: John Justus & 7000apart

July 26: MaJiK

August 2: Erin Krebs Trio

August 9: Carmen Nickerson Trio

August 16: Reilly

For more information, visit the Mayfair Collection website.