Wisconsin Ranked Ninth Least Accident-Prone State in America

In a recent study analyzing online search data, Wisconsin has emerged as the ninth least accident-prone state in the country, shedding light on the habits and concerns of its residents. The research, conducted by personal injury attorneys at Injured in Florida, focused on average monthly searches for accident-related terms in each state, employing criteria such as 'urgent care' and 'how to tell if a bone is fractured or bruised.' The analysis provided insight into the safety trends across the nation.

The study revealed that Wisconsin residents conduct an average of 674 monthly online searches per 100,000 residents for accident-related terms. That places Wisconsin among the least accident-prone states in America. However, it's worth noting that the search frequency in Wisconsin is still higher than the national average of 914 searches per 100,000 residents.

Leading the pack as the least accident-prone state is North Dakota, where residents perform an astonishing 2,535 average monthly searches for accident-related terms, with 325 searches per 100,000 residents.

In second place is West Virginia, with an average of 8,094 monthly searches for accident-related terms. 'Emergency room' ranks as the second most searched term in West Virginia, with 518 monthly searches.

The study by Injured in Florida sheds light on the accident-prone tendencies and concerns of residents across the United States. It offers valuable insights into which states prioritize safety and awareness of accident-related issues.