Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Bob, Beetlejuice, and Free Books

Bobfest 2024

Expand Bobfest 2024 banner

Friday, August 30

Quarter’s Rock n’ Roll Palace

900 E. Center St.

“Bobfest is a benefit for Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge, a local charity that provides services for people in need,” explains Robert Sinkey, another “Bob” and the show’s organizer. “There will be free food (chili and vegan bean soup), bob-tastic prizes, and three quality acts.” Attendees can get in at half the cover charge if they bring a clothing donation for Mr. Bob’s. Those acts performing are The Uncomfortable Moments, Rockodile and Art Paul Schlosser. The latter is a quirky Madison performer, a familiar fixture on State Street who busks with his guitar and kazoo, playing his hit songs like “My Cat Was Taking a Bath.” He’s as well-known a character there as Milverine is to Milwaukee.

The show 9 p.m., $10/$5 with clothing donation.

Team Nerd Press 10-Year Anniversary Party

Expand Team Nerd Press 10 Year Anniversary Party

Saturday, August 31

Grove Gallery

830 S. Fifth St.

Team Nerd Press is the print shop studio of Nathan Adam Beadel, who specializes in “old school letterpress posters with wood-type and carved illustrations,” and is celebrating 10 years of printmaking with a party. The event will feature displays of Beadel’s favorite work from the last decade as well as recent work like his “typographic bird song mnemonics, a series of posters advertising imaginary book titles, and other special prints produced exclusively for the occasion.” There will be some free prints and refreshments and “you can expect the announcement of an exciting new arts publication.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The party runs 3-7 p.m. and is free to attend.

414Flea Summer Series

Expand 414Flea Summer Series 9/1/24 banner

Sunday, Sept. 1

Zócalo Food Truck Park

636 S. Sixth St.

A reoccurring market of “vintage treasures and local goods,” 414Flea closes the summer season with another event that “champions sustainability and supports small businesses,” to help in “fostering a community where local entrepreneurs can grow and succeed.” Zócalo has plenty of food options and craft cocktails to choose from, and DJ Megadon will provide a lively shopping soundtrack.

The event is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and has free admission.

Juice Demon After Party

× Expand Beetleboat banner

Sunday, Sept. 1

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave

Cudahy

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! The ghost with the most returns to the silver screen in a long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice on September 6. To ride this wave of Beetle-mania, the Goth Barge DJs are setting sail again on September 1 on a “Beetle-Boat Cruise.” As usual, spots on the cruise sold out quickly, but you can still make your millennium by attending the “Juice Demon After Party” at X-Ray Arcade. That’ll feature DJ sets by The Quilz and DJ Mikey Shadow spinning dark wave, gothic, synth, and post-punk tracks. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. It’ll be a fun time if you consider yourself “strange and unusual.”

The after party starts at 9 p.m., is 18-plus, and has a $10 cover.

Milwaukee’s Biggest Free Library

× Expand Milwaukee's Biggest Free Library banner

Friday, September 6

Kosciuszko Park

2201 S. Seventh St.

Hundreds of free books will be spread out on display in Kosciuszko Park, along with free entertainment, face painting, art activities, Milwaukee Children’s Museum’s Wonder Wagon, community resource tables, and more. The event as presented by Barby the Book Fairy, an individual who collects and provides books to the Little Free Libraries in the 53204 and 53215 zip codes and Literacy Services of Wisconsin, an organization that helps adults to read, write, and speak English and helps with getting high school equivalency degrees.

The event runs 4-7 p.m. and is free to attend. More info: literacyservices.org/mkes-biggest-free-library