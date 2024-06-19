Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Clack the Weekend Away at QWERTYFEST

Summer Solstice Sound Bath and Candlelit Labyrinth Walk

Thursday, June 20

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Spend the summer solstice at Lynden Sculpture Garden with an evening that starts with a sound bath led by Sevan Arabajian-Ries, “an ancient form of healing and deep meditation” as ambient sounds and frequencies wash over you. The sound bath lasts about 45-60 minutes and is followed by a sunset, candlelit walk through the garden’s labyrinth led by Jenna Knapp for further reflection on the summer ahead.

The event is 7-8:30 p.m., $30 ($25 for members) pre-registration required: lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/sound-bath-june-2024.

QWERTYFEST MKE

June 21-23

Various locations

QWERTYFEST MKE (disclosure: the author of this column is one of the organizers) celebrates the invention of the typewriter in Milwaukee as well as writing and innovation in general. The weekend long event features a Friday night party at Turner Hall Ballroom with the Boston Typewriter Orchestra and other entertainment, typewriting stations, vendors and more; Saturday has free presentations at the Charles Allis Art Museum on writing and research related topics and an after party at Great Lakes Distillery; on Sunday there’s tours at Forest Home Cemetery, a “Typewriter Brunch Open Jam” at X-Ray Arcade, as well as a presentation at Central Library and a craft hour at the Allis Museum.

As QWERTYFEST guest speaker Richard Polt (author of The Typewriter Revolution) notes, in a “hyper-surveilled, AI-infested nightmare” of a world, the simplicity of clacking away, thought directly to paper can be a relief, plus “typewriters are just fun.”

Full schedule and ticket info at qwertyfest.com/qwertyfest-2024-schedule.html.

Baby You Milwaukee

Friday, June 21

Veterans Park

646 Lagoon Drive

Probably the strangest entry into the Madcap Milwaukee Calendar so far, “Baby You” is an event orchestrated by Przekrόg magazine, a Polish publication, in collaboration with Make Music Milwaukee. It features the inflation of a 112-foot-long balloon shaped like a sleeping baby while a choir sings an a cappella choral work by composer Michael Schachter. “Imagine a baby sleeping on a cloud. The wind gently rocks them, and the sunlight brightens their face,” the events press materials state. Spectators can join in the chorus, a rehearsal taking place an hour before the baby launch at 7pm into the sunset above Veterans Park.

The event is free. Festivities start at 4 p.m., with a choir rehearsal at 6 p.m., with the baby inflation at 7 p.m. The Milwaukee Art Museum will be the backup location in case of rain. More info at makemusicday.org/milwaukee/baby-you-make-music-milwaukee.

RPG Night

Wednesday, June 26

Pomona Cider Co.

2169 N. Farewell Ave.

Hosted by Awkward Nerd Events, RPG Night is a recurring event twice a month at Pomona Cider Company. There’s a variety of role-playing games available to play and the sessions are open to those curious about gaming, running sessions, and establishing contacts to form gameplaying circles. Pomona offers a variety of food, alcohol and N/A drink options.

RPG Night is free to attend and runs 6-10 p.m.