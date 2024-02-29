Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Naruto Run Your Way to Anime MKE

× Expand Image: Viz Media The Naruto Run

Here’s how to do the Naruto run, named after the lead character in the anime series “Naruto”—fling your arms back and keep them extended, stoop forward, and run with exaggerated steps, while letting out a passionate yell. Will it get you to Anime MKE faster? Maybe.

Hack the Planet ‘90s Rave Cyberpunk Dance Party

Hack the Planet 90s Rave banner

Friday, March 1

Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

Presented by a DJ crew called Subspace (along with guest DJ Cuzin Joe), this dance party will simultaneously take you back in time to the ‘90s and forward into a cyberpunk dystopian dance future. They’ll be spinning techno, EBM, trance, and house music, a throwback to dancing with glowsticks in abandoned warehouses raves and the screeching sound of dial-up internet.

The party starts at 10pm, 18-plus, free admission.

MKE Destash Event

MKE Destash Event logo

Sunday, March 3

House of Rad, 900 E. Keefe Ave

Now in its 9th year, MKE Destash was created “as a means for makers to re-coup funds from the previous year’s work in order to support fresh new projects and aspirations for the new year.” There are 120 local artists and makers participating as well as food trucks, local beer, music, and interactive art activities. The event takes place at House of Rad, a former warehouse converted into a creative factory of artist studios. If you get there early, there’s complimentary Bloody Marys, mimosas, and coffee—while supplies last.

The event runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and has a $3 cash admission. More info on House of Rad at houseofradmke.com.

Anime MKE

Image via Anime MKE - animemilwaukee.org Anime MKE

March 8-10

Baird Center & Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Anime MKE has become one of Milwaukee’s biggest nerd culture events, with an attendance of about 15,500 people last year. The convention’s goal is to “celebrate and educate fans about anime, manga, Asian culture, music and gaming.” The convention runs 24 hours a day through the weekend with a wide array of activities including costume contests, video and tabletop game tournaments, a K-pop dance competition, escape rooms, children’s programming and Combat Cosplay Chess, which features costumed participants as the game pieces. There’s also a variety of special guest voice actors, cosplayers and DJs in attendance.

Single day badges range $45-$60, weekend badges are $80. More ticket and schedule information can be found at animemilwaukee.org.

Punk Rock Rummage Sale

Image: Punk Rock Rummage Sale - Facebook Punk Rock Rummage Sale

Saturday, March 9

X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

The Punk Rock Rummage Sale appears seasonally at different venues. This time around, you can find 17 vendors selling original art and crafts, old records, clothes, and random bits of punk rock treasure at X-Ray Arcade. Expect a loud and furious soundtrack while you peruse—DJs will be spinning punk classics.

“It’s vintage and vinyl records plus lots of weirdo art and handmade goodies,” says Wendy Norton, local musician and one of the rummage organizers. “Fun for the whole family, c’mon down!”

The event runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m., early birds pay $2 admission to get in 11 a.m.-12 p.m., free admission after noon. You can follow Punk Rock Rummage Sale for info on future events here: facebook.com/punkrockrummagesale.

The Psychology of Serial Killers

Psychology of Serial Killers banner

Sunday, March 10

Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St.

In the last few years documentaries, dramatizations, and podcasts dedicated to examining the lives of serial killers have proliferated. Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Milwaukee’s Jeffrery Dahmer have all been examined in recent series. What mindset creates these vicious killers? This presentation by clinical psychologist and criminal expert Dr. Rachel Toles will explore topics like red flags, myths, media coverage, the future of hunting serial killers and more.

Doors are at 7pm, tickets are $30 and can be found here: pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/tpsk-2024