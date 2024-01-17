Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Shake that Creature Feature

Musical Tesla coils, “horrorlesque,” an alternative comics classic, a winter carnival, and Hundreds of Beavers are all on the Madcap Milwaukee Calendar to close out January.

Starcadian and Immortal Girlfriend Live! Presented by Tesla Knight Productions

Tesla Knight - Starcadian and Immortal Girlfriend

Friday, January 19

Dresden Castle, 3775 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy

The unique venue of Dresden Castle, a former church, is the backdrop for this show featuring independent electronic producer and touring musician Starcadian, who embraces a fantasy and sci-fi aesthetic, and locals Immortal Girlfriend, which features dark synth by brothers Kevin and William Bush. What makes the show truly electric is Tesla Knight Productions, which will fill the stage with lightning produced by Tesla coils. The “Tesla Knight” name comes from founder Jake Bissen’s “Tesla Knight Show” at Maker Faire Milwaukee, in which he dons a suit of medieval armor and gets zapped by bolts of electricity.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door: dresdencastle.com/tickets.

Creature Feature Burlesque

Creature Feature Burlesque

Friday, January 19

X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

Local burlesque production team Grindhouse Tease creates unique and provocative performances. Their “Creature Feature” show at X-Ray Arcade leans into a specialty of the group– horrorlesque—and boasts the show will feature “monsters and cryptids galore” plus DJ Vic Dagger spinning “dark delights.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“We’re excited for people to see a side of Milwaukee burlesque that they’ve never seen before,” says Katie Kadaver, producer and performer for Grindhouse Tease. “A night of unique and unforgettable horror, sci-fi and fantasy inspired burlesque and drag.”

Doors are 8 p.m., DJ Vic Dagger at 9 p.m., Burlesque at 10 p.m. $10 admission payable at the door.

Love and Rockets Book Club

Love and Rockets Book Club

Thursday, January 25

Lion’s Tooth, 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Mexican American brothers Jaime, Gilbert, and Mario Hernandez (aka Los Bros Hernandez) were at the vanguard of a new wave of “alternative comics” in the 1980s with their title Love and Rockets, published by Fantagraphics.

This month Lion’s Tooth bookstore launches a monthly, year-long book club reading through 12 volumes of the Love and Rockets universe, starting with Jamie’s Maggie the Mechanic, which drew inspiration from Southern California’s punk rock scene. Gilbert’s Heartbreak Soup follows next month. Lion’s Tooth has the volumes in stock to purchase; attending the book club is free.

The first Love and Rockets Book Club meeting is January 25, 5-7 p.m. More info: lionstoothmke.com.

Winter Carnival

× Expand Photo: Lynden Sculpture Garden Lynden Sculpture Garden Winter Carnival Lynden Sculpture Garden

Saturday, January 27

Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

The 12th Annual Winter Carnival is a chance to enjoy winter outdoors in the unique setting of the Lynden Sculpture Garden. The carnival features outdoor art crafts, a scavenger hunt, tree walks, and workshops, as well as ice skating and snowshoeing. Their site says the “artist-driven carnival offers something for everybody.”

The Winter Carnival runs 10am-4pm, admission is free. Find out more about the Lynden Sculpture Garden at lyndensculpturegarden.org.

Hundreds of Beavers (Milwaukee Theatrical Premiere)

Wednesday, January 31

Oriental Theatre MKE, 2230 N. Farwell Ave.

Hundreds of Beavers

A creature feature of a different kind, the Wisconsin-made movie Hundreds of Beavers is a surreal, supernatural comedy about a fur trapper battling … you guessed it, hundreds of beavers in the dead of winter. Milwaukee Film’s site describes it as “part Funniest Home Videos, part Buster Keaton, part Looney Tunes. It has to be seen to be believed.”

The film premiered at the Milwaukee Film Festival last year and the screening at the Oriental Theatre is part of a “Great Lakes Roadshow” tour around the Midwest. A Q and A after the film will have director Mike Cheslik and the cast, including a few (if not hundreds) of the titular stars on hand.

Hundreds of Beavers screens at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31. General admission tickets are $12 and available here: mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre.