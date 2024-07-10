West Allis is Now a Popular Destination

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Wisconsin State Fair Wisconsin State Fair

Home of the renowned Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis is a popular destination in Milwaukee’s metropolitan area. Explore the luscious forests of Greenfield Park and the vast array of shopping boutiques, while savoring the flavorful pastries of Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop. Transport yourself into the bittersweet embrace of nostalgia and the sound of crackling vinyl when you visit Record Head, Wisconsin’s longest-running record store. West Allis is a spirited blend of tradition and innovation with hidden gems at every corner.

In recent decades, West Allis has undergone revitalization efforts aimed at diversifying the economy, showcasing new businesses and attracting residents. With redevelopment in the works, many individuals find themselves gravitating toward the city’s bustling nightlife and inviting atmosphere.

The city is a fan-favorite among locals, especially with staples such as the West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe. Enjoy a variety of award-winning cheeses, hand-made meat products, signature sandwiches or fluffy omelets while basking in the sun on their outdoor patio. This year, West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe won three Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee awards, including Best Artisanal Cheese, Best Cheese Selection and Best Sausage Shop. If you’re craving Italian cuisine with farm-fresh ingredients, Flour Girl & Flame, famously known for their rustic, wood-fired pizza, is just around the corner. This woman-owned business is currently in their “Mobile Season,” where you can find their food truck all over the city.

Aside from a vibrant dining scene, you’ll find West Allis has deep historical roots in Wisconsin, dating back to the early 20th century. West Allis can attribute much of its growth and success to its agricultural and manufacturing contributions. It developed into a bustling industrial hub, and remnants of its past can still be seen in West Allis architecture and infrastructure.

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Wisconsin State Fair Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is easily one of the most notable features of West Allis, bringing in over one million visitors from around the world with its diverse attractions, family-friendly entertainment and delicious, unique eats. Have you ever wanted to try a Dill Pickle Donut? Bloody Mary Popcorn? If so, visit the Wisconsin State Fair to satisfy food cravings from your wildest dreams, catering to every palate. No surprise it’s one of the largest state fairs in the nation. The Wisconsin State Fair returns from August 1-11, 2024.