Bobblehead Tribute to Milwaukee's Christmas Icon, Billie the Brownie

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee County Historical Society - milwaukeehistory.net Billie the Brownie Billie the Brownie with Santa Claus and Larry Teich

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has introduced a bobblehead featuring Billie the Brownie, an elf-like figure synonymous with Christmas in the Milwaukee area during the 1920s to the 1950s, as a nostalgic homage to the beloved holiday character.

From November 8, 1931, to December 24, 1955, Billie the Brownie held a special place in the hearts of young WTMJ radio listeners, becoming an integral part of the holiday spirit in Milwaukee.

"He was and always will be a part of the magic of Christmas in Milwaukee,” said Mame McCully, executive director of the Milwaukee County Historical Society. “He was in the hearts of so many children, and they have passed on those stories from generation to generation.”

The legacy of brownies dates to the 1880s, originating from a series of illustrated stories by Canadian artist and writer Palmer Cox. Inspired by Scottish folktales, Cox created a multitude of these imaginary sprites, each with a distinct ethnic background, personality and occupation. These brownies, described as beings who engage in harmless pranks and helpful deeds while remaining unseen by mortal eyes, gained popularity and even inspired the name of Kodak's "Brownie" camera in 1900.

Milwaukee saw the emergence of brownies in Schuster's Department Store advertisements during the 1920s, with Billie the Brownie taking center stage in the annual Christmas Parade by 1927. His fame skyrocketed when he joined Santa Claus and an Eskimo named Metik for a daily 15-minute radio segment, discussing the holiday, reading children's letters to Santa and sharing Christmas stories. Initially introduced as an advanced scout for Santa's arrival, Billie communicated via shortwave radio with the North Pole, updating Santa about local children and the progress of toy production in Santa's workshop.

Children tuned in to Billie the Brownie's radio show each weekday evening, rushing home from school to catch his words of wisdom. Billie encouraged them to complete chores, practice good hygiene, mind their parents and write their Christmas "wish letters" to Santa. The response was overwhelming, with WTMJ receiving over 100,000 letters in 1947 alone.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

"After receiving several requests over the years, we’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Billie the Brownie, who is a local legend in the Milwaukee area,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Thanks to the important role he played during the Christmas season, stories of Billie the Brownie have been passed on by countless families over the years. This bobblehead will be a must-have for families who have fond memories of Billie the Brownie!"

Dressed in festive green and red attire, the Billie the Brownie bobblehead extends a friendly wave with his left hand. Limited to 2,023 individually numbered pieces, these bobbleheads are exclusively available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store and at the Museum, located at 170 S. First St. in Milwaukee. Priced at $30 each, with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order for online purchases, the bobbleheads have just arrived and are ready for immediate shipping.