Anne Kingsbury, Artist and Co-Founder of Woodland Pattern Literary Center

For years, like many other artists, I led a double life. In my case as Executive Director of Woodland Pattern by day and visual artist by night. Art is my life. It is my way to deal with daily occurrences - whether they end up as objects on display or private conceptual explorations.

In 1979 my husband Karl Gartung and I co-founded Woodland Pattern Literary Center in Riverwest. We wanted to make small press literature available in Milwaukee and show the dynamic connections between writers and artists in visual arts, new music and film. We met and learned from literally hundreds of practicing writers, artists and musicians. Many of the visiting artists became our friends, remaining in touch, sharing inspiration.

So my art work was and is informed by my professional work. Words could be used visually to create new meanings and contexts. Language and text assumed new forms, whether used as individual letters in a Pataphysical Alphabet—or an individual journal page could be translated into visual art be being beaded on leather. This is slow work.

I retired from Woodland Pattern in 2018, and now have the time to finish some long-term art projects. This year I will finish a major piece begun Sept. 2, 1996, an entire deer hide covered with beaded journal entries of daily activities, drawings and poems handwritten on the hide by visiting writers. It will be on display in the exhibition Then as Now: Woodland Pattern 2080-2020 scheduled for September 2022 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

Woodland Pattern continues under the terrific leadership of Jenny Gropp and Laura Solomon, who bring new energy to its many programs. On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30 Woodland Pattern will conduct its 28th Annual Marathon, virtually; 24 hours of programming will be live-streamed via Crowdcast. I am looking forward to it eagerly!

Visit: Woodland Pattern