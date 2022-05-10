Chad Bauman, Executive Director, Milwaukee Rep

Entertain. Provoke. Inspire. We chose those three verbs very carefully giving equal weight to each as a Milwaukee Rep experience should accomplish all three.

If I were to include an adjective as well, I would say we are often surprising too. While most widely known for the exceptional plays we produce, just like Milwaukee, we’re not always what people expect. We are also community builders. Economic development engines. Catalysts of equity, diversity and inclusion. Robust providers of critical education programs. Builders of empathy and understanding across often disparate communities. And in times like these, we are leaning into our wider purpose.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic presented the most existential challenges to the performing arts that hopefully we will experience in our lifetimes. That said, we are also creative, resilient and have a strong role to play in Milwaukee’s recovery. After nearing two years of isolation with national reckonings and global challenges testing our very beings, the importance of coming together as a community to experience shared live experiences that fulfill us and build empathy for others unlike ourselves has never been more important. We are here for all of it!

Perhaps it will be at a performance, free community event, an in-school program or a neighborhood planning meeting, but no matter where or when, we want to connect with you to continue to make Milwaukee a wonderful play to live, work and play.

