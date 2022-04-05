Christal Wagner, Artistic Director of Danceworks

A wise mentor of mine once said, ”If you listen, the Dance will tell you what it needs.” The reason this is so personally profound to me is that within us there is an innate ability to trust our intuition as embodied sensing beings, whether it be in our own body or in a staged piece of work that we are sharing with our community.

Time and time again I meet people at Danceworks who have lost a sense of self and have returned to dance to listen to what their dance within needs. No matter the age, our community finds themselves through sensing and embodying their own urge to be kinetic.

We are thrilled each time a young student performs on stage for their family and feels the joy of communicating through movement, or one of our Intergenerational dancers returns to dance and says, “I haven’t done this in 30 years.”

We are thrilled even more about how dance sparks conversation on what being a human in this world means for all of us. There is true joy and meaning in an audience who fully witnesses the embodied research our professional performance company is presenting and leaves having a deep conversation about the meaning of life. Dance is for everyone, no matter the age or ability, and we invite you to find the dance within and discover what it is telling you.

Visit: Danceworks