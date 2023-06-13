Courtney Kihslinger, Director of Stewardship & Events at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Join me at the Milwaukee Art Museum for a fun-filled weekend of art, food, music, and activities for all ages. Support the arts by shopping for paintings, ceramics, fiber, metalwork, jewelry, and more, from 110 artists from across the nation.

The Lakefront Festival of Art is a celebration of artistic creativity amongst the breathtaking natural beauty of our region and Milwaukee’s beautiful lakefront. After a pause due to the pandemic, we’re delighted to bring (LFOA) back for everyone to enjoy our open-air festival that kicks off this Friday, June 16, rain or shine, and welcomes guests all weekend. Admission includes access to the Museum—stop in to explore the galleries and join a drop-in tour.

While here, sample Milwaukee flavor from local restaurants (Fazio's, Pete's Pop's, Saz's, and Uyghur Grill) and lounge in the sunshine while listening to live performers in the Beer Garden and Wine Garden. My family will be getting creative and enjoying hands-on art-making activities in the Family Activities tent and the Kohl’s Color Wheels Art Studio. This year’s art activities draw inspiration from the Museum’s collection and the artworks of LFOA poster artist Krista V. Allenstein.

Bid on one-of-a-kind pieces by this year’s festival artists at the onsite and online (mam.org/lfoa) silent auction. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to support the festival and win a fabulous piece of art. The auction closes Sunday, June 18 at 4 p.m.

Founded in 1963, Lakefront Festival of Art is organized by Friends of Art (FOA), a Milwaukee Art Museum support group. We are tremendously grateful to them for making this invigorating event achievable once again. Every year, FOA recruits hundreds of volunteers, who work together to make the Lakefront Festival of Art possible. A special thanks to the 2023 LFOA committee members, MAM staff members, and the hundreds of volunteers who contribute their time including the festival docents who will lead-free drop-in tours on Saturday and Sunday, illuminating the dynamic stories behind acquisitions that Friends of Art made possible.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

I hope you’ll join us this weekend for a vibrant, sun-filled weekend on the lakefront!

Visit: mam.org