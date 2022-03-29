Danielle L. Paswaters, Director of Exhibitions and Collections at The Warehouse Art Museum

Landing at The Warehouse Art Museum has absolutely been a career dream come true!

As the director of exhibitions and collections I am fortunate to help curate, build, and maintain their internationally renowned collection of modern and contemporary work, which maintains a foundation built upon substantial Milwaukee and Wisconsin artists. As an art historian I have always married my passion for arts and humanities with an education in business in order to fully understand the role that exhibition spaces play in providing sustainable platforms for community dialogue and personal growth. The Warehouse Art Museum holds these same values and appreciates the important role that art plays in connecting people and enriching lives.

Our current exhibition, “The Secret Garden,” presents the work of over 80 artists from 20 different countries—25 of which are from Wisconsin. I am pictured here in front of our grand entrance to the show, a commissioned mural by local Milwaukee artist Emma Daisy Gertel. This is just one of several locally commissioned pieces highlighted in the exhibition.

The Warehouse Art Museum is Milwaukee’s first and only modern and contemporary art museum. To help foster diverse dialogue around modern and contemporary art, we invite a broad range of creative individuals to curate exhibitions, which are then enhanced by audio guides composed by submissions from community members, artist talks, guest speakers, and exhibition tours—all of which are free to the public.

Visit: The Warehouse, Art Museum & Research Center