Frankie Jupiter, News Anchor/Reporter, CBS 58

The arts scene in Milwaukee is one of the reasons I knew I would love living here. I’m one of the new kids on the block in the Walker’s Point neighborhood and I love It! I can walk out of my front door and be surrounded by food, music, and art—all things I love.

When I'm not “On the Block” in Milwaukee, you can find me at CBS 58 as co-anchor of our amazing morning newscasts. It’s truly a dream to be able to wake up and do something you love for a living. Every week, we get to feature some of the best local musicians, performers, artists, and all-around talented folks in our hometown. It’s like having my own front-row seat for the area’s greatest live entertainment. And it’s even better because I get to share it with all our viewers and help spread the word about all the wonderful people and organizations keeping the arts scene in Milwaukee thriving.

As a youngster, I appeared in several musical theater productions in my hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. N.O.L.A. is known for its friendly people, great food, and amazing music, so art and culture are in my blood. My heart beats to the rhythm of whatever song is playing in my headphones. I love collecting vinyl records and I can make a mean New Orleans seafood gumbo.

In my free time, I play the keyboard at home. I’m no Stevie Wonder, but I try. And now, I really want to learn how to play the guitar. I'm so drawn to guitars, and I recently discovered Dave’s Guitar Shop in Walker's Point. It’s such a therapeutic instrument. I’m partial to the green one, but they’re all stunning!

Milwaukeeans are so lucky to have so many different options for arts and cultures. Having food, music, and art at my fingertips is heaven. I try to take advantage of what we have whenever possible. When I can attend a street festival that I only found out about from looking out my front window, you know this city’s got something special going on.

