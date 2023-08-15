Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, Co-Founders and Producers of The Milwaukee Fringe Festival

The story of the Milwaukee Fringe Festival began many years before its inaugural festival in 2016. Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme were both dance majors at UWM Peck School of the Arts in 2006. We were both in our second year of college but our first year as dance majors. Both of us had taken a year away from dance but found our way back to the arts because we loved it. It was an immediate bond that blossomed into a 17-year friendship and business relationship.

We learned about the concept of a fringe festival during that time and had the privilege of performing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival in 2012. After that experience, we were inspired to start a fringe festival in Milwaukee. We started by hosting a bi-monthly variety show called MKE Follies, which was essentially a mini-fringe. During that time, we were introduced to John Schneider who was instrumental in connecting us to the other founding members of the MKE Fringe Festival- Matt Kemple, Eric Engelbart and Brain Rott.

Since our inaugural year, our Fringe Team has grown and changed but has always been made up of local artists and arts advocates. All producers and members of the Fringe Team are volunteers and organize and run the Fringe because we believe in it!

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival is happening on August 18 and 19, 2023 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Downtown Milwaukee. Indoor performances in the Todd Wehr Theater are ticketed events—individual show tickets and all-access day passes are available in advance and also at the door. Outdoor performances, happenings, and vendor booths are free to attend!

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

We hope that The Milwaukee Fringe Festival will broaden the audience for established artists and help boost the careers of emerging artists. The festival aims to immerse the general population of the Milwaukee area with art that they may not otherwise experience or be aware of. We wish that the Fringe Festival will become an annual staple in Milwaukee and that it will continue to afford artists of all disciplines an opportunity to perform and/or present their art!

Visit: Milwaukee Fringe Festival