Lindsay Stevens Founder & Executive Director of Rock the Green

Music and nature are my passions. As the decade-long founder and executive director of Rock the Green, my passion is summed up by our mission statement, “creating a sustainable ecosystem in concert with each other”… combining music, collaboration … coming together, working together, making a difference together.

To me, collaboration has always been key. By partnering with Milwaukee nonprofits, organizations and musicians, it amplifies not only Rock the Green’s efforts to inspire and educate our community about eco-friendly living, but it also shines a light on the organizations and musicians that work with us.

RTG has always tapped into the talented and diverse Milwaukee music scene to perform at our Festival and Earth Day celebrations. In April 2020 due to covid, we had to cancel our Earth Day Celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum, and simultaneously, live music and touring.

RTG quickly pivoted to create “Rock the Stream” which kicked off April 30, 2020, a “socially-distanced-yet-socially-still-kinda together” virtual concert series. Highlighting vital work nonprofits are doing in Milwaukee, Rock the Stream aired 18 concerts, raising $30,000 for 21 Milwaukee nonprofits and 20 bands.

Visit: Rock the Green