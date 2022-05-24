Patrick Rath, President & CEO of UPAF

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage for over 50 years, ensuring the best of music, dance, song, theater and youth arts education is present throughout Eastern Wisconsin. As a lifelong artist myself, it brings me great joy to play a role in making our community better through the performing arts.

The near two-year long “forced intermission” due to COVID-19 served as a reminder of what live performances bring to artists and audience members alike. They create a safe space for community dialogues about issues being faced. They spark inspiration and build camaraderie around a unique shared experience. They educate young people, providing them with critical tools to apply to any field they choose to pursue.

The performing arts also help to build a stronger Eastern Wisconsin outside of the theater. They create jobs, promote spending and attract workforce talent. A bustling arts scene attracts great companies and talent to our region.

At UPAF, we welcome the community to contribute to our thriving arts scene with a gift to our 2022 Community Campaign—a single gift will support 40 local and diverse performing arts organizations in our region. We also invite all to join us for the 42nd Annual UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite on June 5 to support the performing arts while enjoying a beautiful day on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

And get out to attend a performance! There are still fantastic performances to come in the last month of the performance season and the upcoming 2022-23 season is full of exciting world premieres, collaborations and iconic productions. See for yourself what makes our artistic community so special and unique.

