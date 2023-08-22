Thomas Szolwinski, Associate Curator of Architecture and Design, Museum of Wisconsin Art

Although design is primarily linked to function and practicality, it is much like art in that it has the power to evoke emotion, inspire people, and create change. The definition of design is myriad; it can refer to drawings, a process, or physical objects themselves. Design spans numerous categories of material production, including architecture, product design, fashion, craft, furniture, and decorative arts. I firmly believe that design —in all its capacities—is one the most prevalent yet often overlooked aspects of our cultural landscape.

My passion for design began in earnest at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, where I attended the architecture program, studied abroad throughout Europe, and completed an interior design-focused program in Chicago. After graduating, I established a design and fabrication studio in Milwaukee, specializing in custom furniture and interiors. Collaborating with art institutions in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas, I contributed to the installation of artwork and the creation of a variety of exhibitions.

In 2019, I relocated to New York City to pursue graduate studies and immerse myself in the broader art and design world. I earned a masters degree in design history and curatorial studies from Parsons, where my thesis explored 20th-century furniture with a focus on production methods, handcraft, and the concept of making. I also instructed Parsons undergraduate students in design history and held a multi-year fellowship within the curatorial department of the Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, the only museum in the United States dedicated exclusively to historical and contemporary design. Most recently, I served as a member of the 20th Century Design specialist team at Sotheby’s, a preeminent art auction house, utilizing my research skills to craft object histories and write compelling biographies.

My journey has come full circle with my recent appointment as the inaugural Curator of Architecture and Design at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend. MOWA distinguishes itself by examining art and culture through the lens of a single state. The museum eagerly anticipates a new chapter that expands its curatorial framework, and I am thrilled to return to Wisconsin to explore regional identity through design, curate engaging exhibitions, and develop programming that educates and inspires. As I return to my home state and immerse myself in the creative community with a renewed perspective, I am eager to reconnect with old friends, meet new artists and designers, and work with fellow art professionals across the great state of Wisconsin.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art explores the art and culture of Wisconsin through rotating exhibitions and 175+ free-for-members programs annually. MOWA can be found around the state with two permanent venues—the West Bend “Mothership” and MOWA | DTN in downtown Milwaukee—and two community satellite locations including at the Governor’s Executive Mansion in Madison.

Photography from the exhibition “Isaac Harris: Bad as Can” from the West Bend location can be seen in the portrait background, which runs through Oct. 15 along with “The Street: At the Intersection of Art and Public Space" and "Lewis Koch: Garage Interiors.”

