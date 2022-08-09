Xela García, Executive Director, Walker's Point Center for the Arts

It’s a year of celebration at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) as we reach 35 years of service—as a cultural staple of the Walker’s Point neighborhood—and a powerful advocate for underrepresented artists in Milwaukee and beyond. With so many visible changes in this neighborhood, one thing has remained unchanged: WPCA’s long-standing commitment to equity in the arts and in the world at large drives everything we do.

Being rooted in community comes with a responsibility to amplify and build upon existing community wealth. This approach not only informs our partnerships, program development and multidisciplinary education in the arts, it grounds and affirms the youth and artists in this community.

Our 10th Annual Youth Art Show “Celebrating Us” runs through August 12, and centers art produced and made by youth artists during their 2022 Summer Art Camp including projects in printmaking, muralism, paper making, sculpture and multimedia arts. You can also view Featured Member Exhibition: Jeanette Arellano through October 1. This interdisciplinary artist and WPCA member whose practice explores issues in cultural social change and immigration was one of four member artists selected by juror Dr. Kantara Souffrant for a solo exhibition during our 2021 Annual Members Show. This year’s show will take place September 2-October 7 when a new set of featured member artists will be selected. All WPCA members have the opportunity to exhibit and to be selected for this distinction!

We urge you to continue to support our important mission by attending The Full Moon Gala which will take place aboard the Harbor Lady on August 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m. or by becoming a member. To 35 more years of dynamic community impact!

Visit: Walker’s Point Center for the Arts