A Comedy and Drama of Imperfect Loves

A small stage in the shadow of the Pabst opens its season this month with an intimate drama as Sunstone Studios presents Terrence McNally’s The Lisbon Traviata. Charismatic Cory J. O'Donnell develops an impressively intricate portrayal of an opera aficionado named Stephen. As the play opens, Stephen is discussing matters with fellow opera devotee Mendy. Captivating in the role, Bryan Quinn capably slices his way through the nuances of a Mendy’s love for the late soprano Maria Callas that has come to comically overshadow every other aspect of his life. Joshua Biatch resonates through the gravity of McNally’s drama as Stephen’s former romantic partner Mike. Deshawn A. Thomas fills-in the space between the other three men in the ensemble as a nice guy named Paul who also happens to be Mike’s current lover.

Prior to intermission, the intimate space serves as pleasantly casual hang-out between friends. The comedy of a couple of opera fanatics plays-out in strikingly enjoyable detail as O’Donnel and Quinn comfortably saunter into the depths of complexity between Stephen and Mendy. After intermission, McNally’s script gives way to the overwhelming pull of irresistible drama as O’Donnell and Biatch play ex-lovers who are still dealing with the jagged shrapnel of an imperfect connection. Biatch hits every nerve in the conversation with a scalpel’s precision. Biatch cleverly conjures bitterness and fatigue in equal measure as he confronts a man he has fallen out of love with. O’Donnel’s unwavering commitment to his character’s darker side adds a staggering dynamic texture to the argument that escalates between Stephen and Paul. O’Donnel sharply balances the confidence of Stephen’s crisp exterior against the seething internal chaos which rests just below the surface.

Sunstone Studios’ production of The Lisbon Traviata continues through Sept 24 at 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations and more, visit sunstonestudiosmke.com.