Action and Drama in MU’s ‘The Wolves’

Sarah DeLappe’s all-woman soccer drama The Wolves comes to life onstage at Marquette University. Director Samantha Martinson cleverly uses a cozy space at the Helfaer Theatre to animate a refreshingly organic ensemble drama. The play takes place in moments before games as a group of high school girls warm-up and practice. DeLappe’s intricate interplay of overlapping dialogue ricochets across the stage as a diverse group of students deal with all of the drama of life on the precipice of adulthood.

Action and drama shoot across the tight, little nucleus of a stage as the nine-girl team navigates soccer balls and personal conflicts through the tricky terrain of high school politics, the Cambodian genocide, life in a yurt and so much more. One of the more interesting topics is the matter of #46—a new girl who is homeschooled who just might be some kind of prodigy. Kelsie Paige Kasky harnesses a preternatural confidence in the role that serves as a solid foundation for a very complex portrayal of a fascinating character. Miranda Hunt summons an altogether more minimalist approach to #00—the strong, largely silent goalie who suffers from crippling social anxiety. Natalie Murray brings a great deal of charisma to the stage as #13: the cocky jokester.

DeLappe’s script features definite beats, but the densely concentrated dialogue might have a tendency to devolve into a formless noise. Martinson and company keep the dynamic of the multi-layered conversation organic enough to sound realistic without losing the distinctive beats of DeLappe’s plot. Typically, the type of balance required for that kind of effect would come across way too precise, crisp and artificial. Martinson and company keep it all feeling quite real with heart and passion that moves a powerful production.

Marquette University’s production of The Wolves runs through Dec. 4 at the Helfaer Theatre, 525 N 13th St. For more information, visit: marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts-2022-2023-season.php.