An Evening with ‘Dino’ at Stackner Cabaret

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Tally Sessions as Dean Martin in Milwaukee Rep's 'Dino! An Evening With Dean Martin' Tally Sessions as Dean Martin in Milwaukee Rep's 'Dino! An Evening With Dean Martin'

He was nicknamed “The King of Cool.” He got his lucky break in showbiz opening for comedian Jerry Lewis. He was a member of “The Rat Pack.” And the instant you hear “Everybody Loves Somebody” or “That’s Amore” you know exactly who’s singing the song: Dean Martin.

And a great way to revisit the music and life story of this crooner is a visit with Dino! An Evening With Dean Martin now playing at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret.

This entertaining production is nostalgic for those who remember the singer/actor/comedian from his movies and TV’s “The Dean Martin Show.” And it’s also a testament to how this scrappy young kid from Steubenville, Ohio worked a number of odd jobs—boxer, bootlegger, blackjack dealer—went to become one of the most admired voices of the 20th century.

The roughly two-hour production (including 20-minute intermission) by Armen Padola is directed with a keen eye for detail and pacing by The Rep’s Jonathan Hetler who creatively maximizes the intimate stage with scenic designer Sydney Lynne’s retro “home” and “work” settings.

But this is, after all, all about Dino. and what a Dino this is in the extraordinary characterization by the multi-talented Tally Sessions. Sessions excels as Martin himself did at performing, singing and making the audience laugh. He has a gift for comedic spontaneity and he’s got the moves down just right, be it the ever-present liquor glass in hand while finishing a song with a twist and a hop, leg back with a smile that charms. And his hilarious impersonations of a. high-pitched publicist to good friend Frank Sinatra reinforce Sessions’ comedic gifts.

And Sessions singing is top-notch, solidly accompanied by PJ Ju on piano and guitars. He slides into vocal ranges effortlessly with his velvety vocals, showcasing what crooning is truly all about on “Red Sails in the Sunset” and a simply haunting version of “It Had to be You.” And then there’s the classic love song “Volare” showcasing his strong tenor voice.

Dino! Is by turns, a celebration and an introspection of the performer’s life and its inevitable ups and downs: three marriages, seven children, and all that follows. And yet, through it all, Dean Martin made it to “the top” and remained there in a storied career.

As Martin’s signature song goes, “Everybody loves somebody sometime.” And in this enchanted evening, “everybody” loves Dino!

Dino! An Evening With Dean Martin runs through March 13 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information call the Rep Ticket Office at: 414-224-9490 or visit: milwaukeerep.com.