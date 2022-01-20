‘Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son’ is a Cathartic Journey

× Expand Photo by Seth Freeman Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son - Milwaukee Rep Antonio Edwards Suarez in Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son - Milwaukee Rep

When his wife was pregnant, Antonio Edwards Suarez admitted he was nervous and scared about what kind of dad he would be. A friend suggested writing monologues. Central to the story of Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son is how a man tries to figure out and reconcile his past and the way he was brought up. Edwards Suarez credits playwright Dael Orlandersmith’s input as how men move and express masculinity.

“Holding a grudge is easy. But real change happens through forgiveness of self and of others,” the actor said. “I think one lesson Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son tries to convey is understanding when and how to say ‘I’m sorry’ in a meaningful way about something you know--and own what you did—which you wish you could change. Not just tossing ‘I’m sorry’ around to make the room or situation comfortable for others.”

Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son, by Orlandersmith and Edwards Suarez and directed by Mark Clements, was initially workshopped in 2019 as a world premier as part of the Contemporary Theater American Festival.

Dancer, artist, father—the story examines the balance of his work as a dancer and father from the streets of Brooklyn to Russian ballet halls in relation to manhood, compassion and toxicity—all relevant in modern society. Edwards Suarez said they play “means that we have the ability to evolve and become the best part of ourselves.”

Projections by Jared Mezzochi illuminate and add depth to Antonio’s story. “The director, Mark Clements, had a vision of the lighting helping convey the emotional journey,” Edwards Suarez said. “I thought that would be a really cool thing to play with as an actor, ‘Let’s see how I play off the lights subtly/intensity.’”

Following an intense performance, how does the actor unwind? “I have to make a meaningful and conscious effort when I come off stage to let go, as much as possible, what I did on the stage,” he said. “That type of self-care really helps me be as present and available with family, friends and myself.”

Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son plays at Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Studio Jan. 26-March 6. For more information, visit milwaukeerep.com.