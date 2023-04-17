Basement Race Drama With Marquette

× Expand Photo via Marquette Theatre - Twitter Marquette Theatre 'Detroit '67' Marquette Theatre's 'Detroit '67'

Marquette Theatre and VIP Theatre explore a tumultuous time in U.S. race relations this month as it presents Dominique Morisseau’s historical drama Detroit ’67. Director Nadja Simmonds gracefully guides an intricate ensemble through delicate complexities of life on the edge of the 1967 Detroit Riot that killed 43, injured over 1,000 more and left lives in ruins. Martilia Marechal lends an earthbound assertiveness to the role of Chelle—a woman living in Detroit who makes money hosting parties in the basement of a home she’s had since childhood. Chelle has some money coming to her through an inheritance.

Scenic designer Lilliana Gonzalez amplifies the feel of the era with a large domestic basement from the late 1960s. Trinae Williams-Henning’s costuming brings a vividly classy look to the stage that never leans too far in the direction of cheesy visual cliches of the era. From beginning to end, Detroit ’67 feels natural and organic with a visual reality that seems the have been coaxed directly out of the past.

Chelle’s little brother Lank wants to open a bar with the money, but he’s having some difficulty convincing her that it’s a good idea. Deshawn A. Thomas wields a sharp charisma as Chelle’s younger brother. His dreams of making something out of the money are complicated by the sudden appearance of Caroline, a woman who was beaten half-conscious when she asked Lank for help. She’s a white girl with a mysterious past that could make things very, very dangerous in light of increased tensions with the police. Naomi Kriege walks a tight line between strength and vulnerability as a stranger out of her element trying her best to help everyone out.

Marquette and VIP Theatre’s production of Detroit ’67 runs through April 23 at Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W Clybourn St. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website.