Bombshell Theatre Co. Presents “Funny Girl”

× Expand Image: Bombshell Theatre Co. Bombshell Theatre Co. - Funny Girl

Milwaukee performing arts group Bombshell Theatre Co. will present its first production, Funny Girl, Jan. 6-9 and Jan. 13-16 at Sunset Playhouse’s Marla Eichmann Studio Theater, 700 Wall Street in Elm Grove. Inspired by the 1968 film of the same name starring Barbra Streisand, the play illustrates the life of American singer/comedic actor Fanny Brice.

“Funny Girl is one of our favorites,” said Bombshell producing director and co-founder Tim Albrechtson. “I thought there was a small place in the market to bring it back.” The play has not been performed professionally in nearly 40 years, he said.

Albrechtson and his fiancé, performer-producer-director Eric Welch, both longtime members of Milwaukee’s theater scene, founded Bombshell early this year. “We kind of wanted the keys to our own car—we wanted to be high-quality from the very beginning,” Albrechtson added. He noted that the company’s mission statement is “to revive rarely told stories.”

Directed by Welch, Funny Girl features a cast of 17, including Bryanna Vancaster as Fanny Brice and Welch as Brice’s gambler husband Nick Arnstein. The play’s score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne features the memorable songs “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” “You Are Woman, I Am Man” and “The Music That Makes Me Dance.” The Bombshell production showcases choreography by SaraLynn Evenson, known for her work with Skylight Musical Theatre. “We have some amazing dancers,” Albrechtson said.

Upcoming Bombshell performances include Bubble Boy the Musical, March 30-April 9 at Waukesha Civic Theatre; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, June 24-25 at Hart Park Rotary Stage; and Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Aug. 26-28 at Inspiration Studios.

For performance tickets, and to learn more about Bombshell Theatre Co., visit bombshelltheatre.org