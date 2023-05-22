Dynamic Cast in Voices Found’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

× Expand Photo: Voices Found Repertory Voices Found Repertory's 'Romeo and Juliet' Voices Found Repertory's 'Romeo and Juliet'

Fair Verona hits the stage with a ’90s style in Voices Found Repertory’s production of Romeo & Juliet. Director Phillip Steenbekkers brings together a dynamic cast for an intimate studio theater presentation of the classic tragedy. Amber Weissert inhabits the stage with a youthful energy in the role of Juliet as she falls into a doomed romance with a boy from a rival family. Max Pink has rather precise charisma in the role of her Romeo. There’s a very natural chemistry between the two actors as their romance suffers a series of insurmountable setbacks in the course of a satisfying staging.

A couple of performances lend poise and personality around the edges of the ensemble. Josh Decker erupts in tastefully exaggerated comic intensity as Romeo’s friend Mercutio. His handling of the comic energy doesn’t quite lend itself to amplifying the tragedy of his death scene as it should, but Decker’s charm is undeniable. Liv Mauseth is totally magnetic as Juliet’s nurse and BFF. Oddly enough, the connection between Mauseth and Weissert is a bit more compelling than the connection between Romeo and Juliet. Mauseth has a sharp and nuanced wit about her that serves the role of nurse remarkably well.

All too often the nurse/Juliet relationship is too broadly maternal to register much dramatic impact. The Muaseth/Weissert dynamic weights the tragedy appealingly in the direction of Juliet. Voices Found’s Hannah Kubiak also makes a notable appearance around the edges as the Capulet’s servingman Peter. Kubiak’s comic instincts make for some fun moments around the edges of the action. Whether she’s entering a sword fight with a carpentry hammer or helping out with red solo cups at a party, it’s always fun to check-in with Kubiak in the margins of a scene.

Voices Found Repertory’s production of Romeo & Juliet runs through May 28at The Interchange Theater Co-Operative, 628 N. 10th St. For more information, visit voicesfoundrep.com.