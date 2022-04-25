Finding Musical Theater’s Future in ‘Something Rotten’

× Expand Photo: Sunset Playhouse - Facebook Sunset Playhouse "Something Rotten!" Sunset Playhouse "Something Rotten!"

Something Rotten is rooted in a fun concept. A contemporary of Shakespeare’s visits a seer and discovers that musical theater is going to be a huge hit in the future. Naturally he wants to be ahead of his time, so he dives right into the American musical format with weirdly comic results. The Sunset Playhouse stages an enjoyable production of the musical comedy that taps into some of the more lightly glitzy madness of the stage. Bradley Skonecki and Zach Rolf harness pleasantly charismatic energy as Nick and Nigel—a couple of guys who are dying to write a hit play as they toil away in the shadow of Shakespeare (played with sharp rockstar poise by Travis Ulrich.)

Finding the right plot for the first ever musical isn’t all that the bottoms are challenged with. The younger Bottom falls for a tyrannical Puritan’s daughter named Portia who shares his love of poetry. Lorraine Bueckers shows considerable charm in the role of Portia. Her breathless love of literature finds a powerful heart in the center of a breezy story.

Big, splashy musical numbers glide across the stage. The story is never in any danger of falling into too much depth. It’s all light fun that gazes longingly into the mirror of musical theatre. The Bottoms navigate their way through the trials of coming up with something truly original with the aid of Nick’s wife Bea. Hannah Esch delivers a powerfully charming performance as Bea. There may not be a great deal of depth in the story, but Esch, Bueckers and company find an emotional heart for the show the feels warmly genuine.

Sunset Playhouse’s production of Something Rotten runs through May 8 at Furlan Auditorium, 700 Wall St. in Elm Grove. For ticket reservations, visit sunsetplayhouse.com.