First Stage’s Catchy ‘Christmas Pageant’

Christmas is the most wonderful us time off the year—except when those horrible Herdman children show up—in the school lunchroom to steal lunches; in the classroom to scare the students. And worst of all, at auditions for the local Christmas pageant—demanding the lead roles of Mary and Joseph and the Angel. What’s a terrified small town to do?

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: the Musical is pure holiday magic now playing at First Stage theater. This Pageant does find the true meaning of Christmas. Eventually. And that’s the inherent charm in this delightful tale full of humor with an important underlying message.

Based on the play by Barbara Robinson, Jahanna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner have come up with an action-packed book along with catchy music and lyrics that that make this a very merry way to usher in the season for young and old alike.

But first, there’s those six wild and uncontrollable siblings to contend with, especially for kindhearted-adults like Mrs. Bradley.

She’s been “persuaded” to be a last minute replacement as pageant director when the longtime director breaks her leg. The lack of experience is nothing compared to dealing with the “gang of six” who terrorize the town while their single mom is always working to support them.

Everyone shuns them, more out of fear than anything else. That is, except for Mrs. Bradley who wants to give them a chance when no one else will. The fun is watching how she’ll pull this off as her family pleads with her to pull out of the pageant, the church ladies gossip nonstop, and this wild bunch is only coming (at first) for the free food. But this is Christmas time, after all, so we know where this is headed. Christmas does indeed work its many wonders.

This well-staged production Is all the more impressive given the two alternating casts of 22 children at various performances of various ages along with seven adults. That’s due in large part to director Molly Rhode, who has a keen eye for detail, and truly understands how to work with children of all ages. The entire cast is exceptional from the leads to the smallest ensemble roles. These are well-trained young actors, and it shows throughout, a credit to their First Stage training.

The culmination of the actual pageant gives new meaning to holiday spirit as those Herdmans find a way to provide their own personal touches to the story of the Nativity. With all the comic relief, the true Christmas spirit comes shining through it all.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever? Absolutely! On stage, that is. And just in time for the most wonderful time of the year.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical runs through December 24 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre, Riverwalk Entrance. Run time: 75 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for adults, teens and children ages 5-12. For more information, call the Box Office: 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.