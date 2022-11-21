Four Men and a Suicide

Photo: Marquette Theatre - Facebook Marquette Theatre 'From White Plains' Marquette Theatre 'From White Plains'

Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.

The two men’s feud is contrasted against their relationships with two other men in their lives. Ethan’s initial response to infamy is tempered by the concerns of his good friend John. Jake Samojla finds compelling depth in the character as he struggles to confront Ethan. Samojla and McMahon have a complex sense of connection onstage that serves their end of the play quite well even if the script doesn’t always feel like it’s framing the conflict between the two men with the kind of finesse that would make. it truly powerful. Joseph Brown Jr. powerfully rounds-out the cast as Dennis’ boyfriend Gregory. He’s a remarkably level-headed guy who tries in vain to keep Dennis from escalating the conflict. The scenes between Gregory and Dennis are some of the more admirably nuanced moments in the entire play. The two actors do a very respectable job in making the intricacy of those moments resonate.

Marquette University Theatre’s production of From White Plains runs through Dec. 3 at the Helfaer Theatre on 525 N 13th St. For more information, visit Marquette online.