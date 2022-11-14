Get Your Buzz on with ‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'Beehive: the 60s Musical' Milwaukee Rep 'Beehive: the 60s Musical'

The ‘60s are back and alive and, well, reminding us of all the great music that came from that era. And then there’s the ... hair!

Now playing at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, Beehive: the 60s Musical is a trip of a trip down memory lane for those old enough to remember The Mashed Potato (dance move) and “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” (not literally, just a song title). Call it familiar, nostalgic, even “comfort food for the ears.” But how sweet it is to be reminded of moments in time hearing these classic tunes.

Created by Larry Gallagher and directed by Laura Braza, Beehive gives us 34 songs—make that snippets—in 90 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission). Just enough to evoke another time, another place as the talented cast of six women performers sing and dance their way through the decade, showing how women played a powerful role in shaping music of those times—and beyond.

Among the many classics, standouts include a stirring a cappella version of “Abraham, Martin and John,” a tribute to slain leaders, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and President John Kennedy. As the actors trade vocals among spoken dialogue, it’s a stark reminder of how the ‘60s changed overnight. And hearing the 1963 Lesley Gore hit, “You Don’t Own Me” in today’s times surprises with its early independent feminist tone.

Come Act Two, those “beehives” do get traded in for the “natural look” as the times changed and music moved toward rock, funk, blues headed for the Summer of Love (1967 for those not yet born!). And the high energy kicks in and keeps on rollin’ with a tribute to Tina Turner: “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Proud Mary,” replete with Turner’s warp-speed dance moves (kudos to choreographer David P. Roman).

And the beat goes on ... and on ... Aretha Franklin with “Chain of Fools” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Janis Joplin: “Cry Baby,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”

Girls just want to have fun, starting all the way back to the ‘60s. Beehive: the 60s Musical Is a fun way to get your “buzz on.” Musically, that is.

Beehive: the 60s Musical runs through Jan. 15, 2023 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information call the Rep Ticket Office at: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.