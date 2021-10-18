‘Hamilton’ a Triumphant Return to the Marcus PAC

× Expand Photo courtesy Marcus Performing Arts Center Hamilton - Marcus Performing Arts Center

What can possibly be said today in 2021 about the worldwide phenomenon that is Hamilton? Plenty, especially if you’re going to see the latest touring production that came to the Marcus Center this past week.

“What time is it? Showtime,” goes one of the many memorable quotes from this amazing, well-produced show, and what a time it is to see history performed in this rapid fire rap-style song and dance that entrances and delights through its two hours and 50 minutes (including 20-minute intermission).

Just in case: Alexander Hamilton is one of America’s founding fathers who helped write the Federalist Papers and backed Thomas Jefferson for President, much to the chagrin of Hamilton’s frenemy, Aaron Burr. Spoiler alert: Burr would go on to shoot and kill Hamilton in a duel, making a martyr of Hamilton and Burr a villain throughout history.

History Comes Alive

Hamilton’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda perfectly blends hip-hop, rap, pop, soul, R&B and traditional show tunes, making history come alive on stage that excites, thrills, educates and entertains—all at once. And as a result, Hamilton resonates with audiences of all ages well into the 21st century.

It’s been six years since Hamilton hit the stage and there are lines that speak so timelessly to our current times: “Immigrants. We get the job done,” recalls the recent protest of a day without Latinx and other immigrants of a few weeks back. And how can we listen to lines like, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive now,” without facing the Age of Pandemic we now must exist in, and recall the hundreds of thousands of lives lost?

Performance Perfection

If ever there was a show that truly represents an excellent ensemble performance it’s Hamilton. But the lead role is physically and emotionally demanding and Edred Utomi fills every aspect of Alexander Hamilton, even eerily recreating the vocals of Miranda, who created the lead role in the original Broadway cast.

And it’s easy to overlook within the perfection of this performance the masterful choreography originally created by Andy Blankenbuehler. His stylized movements and high-energy acrobatics have created its own “revolution” in modern choreography and makes Hamilton reach higher heights—literally and figuratively.

A special shoutout goes to the Marcus Center for its recent renovations. Miles of aisles! Super cushy seats! Plenty of leg room! What a great time it is to celebrate a return to live theater—and the chance to see history come so excitingly alive in Hamilton.

Hamilton runs through Oct. 24 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. For more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit: www.marcuscenter.org