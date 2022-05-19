Hercule Poirot is on the Case in the Rep’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

× Expand Milwaukee Rep 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Three nights each week, the Orient Express left the station in Paris for an 1,800-mile trek across seven countries before reaching its destination in Istanbul. The opulent train was the last word in luxury travel and was favored by kings and prime ministers, diplomats and spies. Legends grew around real-life crimes, even murder, said to have occurred as the Express made its way through Switzerland, Italy and the Balkans.

The rolling palace was the setting for several films, including Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes. By far the most familiar fictional story about the Express—the most filmed and most staged—is Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The popular murder mystery featuring eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot comes to the Milwaukee Rep at the end of this month in playwright Ken Ludwig’s adaptation. The tale is classic Christie—a murder with eight suspects, each with an alibi. But of course, no discrepancy is too small to escape Poirot, whose supreme self-confidence as Europe’s greatest detective is fulfilled before the final stop.

Steven Ratazzi, starring as Poirot in the Rep’s production, responded to some questions.

Have you ever performed in an Agatha Christie play before Murder on the Orient Express?

I’m predominantly a stage actor, coming out of downtown New York City theater—have worked Broadway, Off-Broadway and regionally. But I have done voice over for an animated television show called “The Venture Bros” since 2003. The last season unfortunately was cancelled but they are working on a movie version.

I have actually worked on Ken Ludwig’s wonderful adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express for a very quick production at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. Very excited to have a chance to really dig into the part of Poirot in Milwaukee Rep’s exciting new production directed by Annika Boras.

How do you approach playing a quirky character such as Hercule Poirot? Is there a danger of caricature or over-exaggeration?

I hope not. There so much character details and particulars in Agatha Christie’s novels and Ken Ludwig’s adaptation, that there’s plenty for an actor to dig into in building a real Poirot. It helps that I am a big fan of Christie and of the Poirot stories.

Do you have a favorite actor who has played Hercule Poirot—Albert Finney? David Suchet? Kenneth Branagh?

I love all of them. They each bring something special to the role. I think I saw Albert Finney first and became an instant fan. But I am in awe of David Suchet’s work.

Will the Milwaukee Rep’s Murder on the Orient Express be a period costume production? Can you describe how it will be staged?

Yes, yes! Beautiful period costumes. The set is extraordinary. An amazing puzzle box with two rotating stages that are used to create the wonderfully intricate settings on and off the Orient Express.

Why do you think Agatha Christie has endured as the most widely recognized and performed mystery writer of her era?

Good question. I have been a big Agatha Christie fan all of my life. Her characters are so rich and distinctive. And she is the queen of setting up a mystery and taking you down false trails. The idea of the lone hero using just his wits to navigate a suspenseful mine field of clues is very appealing.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Murder on the Orient Express runs May 31-July 1 at the Quadracci Powerhouse. For tickets and more information visit milwaukeerep.com.