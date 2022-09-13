Mamma Mia! at Skylight Music Theatre

Monica Kapoor Monica Kapoor

A lively start to this theater season, The Skylight Music Theatre presents Mamma Mia!, a feel-good late-summer show full of heart, soul and the music of ABBA. The show is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor, who made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! back in 2007. Kapoor’s knowledge of the show, expertise and excitement makes this Skylight Music Theatre premiere a must-see for Milwaukee theater fans.

Mamma Mia! is just as much fun to prepare for as it is to watch. “This is a feel-good show!” says Kapoor, “When it first opened in 2001, it was just a month after Sept 11. People needed an escape, and this show gave them just that. Through the years I met people who saw the show multiple times, many who had also expressed that they always felt better on their way out then on their way in.” The show features crowd favorites from Swedish supergroup ABBA, such as “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen.” The aim is to share a message of joy and love with all audiences. “I hope that in this nearly post-pandemic world, this show can provide the same relief and escape and that we can bring some much-needed joy and laughter back into our lives,” Kapoor remarks.

The casting for such a well-known show is a welcome challenge. When it came to the cast, Kapoor and her associates at the skylight have worked tirelessly to choose the best people for the roles. “I’m confident that we have found an incredible cast!” says Kapoor. “My favorite part about being on the creative side of musical theatre is the collaboration. I have loved collaborating with the artists at Skylight, it is a talented group of people who are already taking care to put their unique stamp on this production.”

× Expand Photo by Monica Soluri Monica Kapoor in 'Mamma Mia!' on Broadway Monica Kapoor in Mamma Mia! on Broadway

Mamma Mia! is a perfect choice for the Skylight Music Theatre, in a time where laughter and happiness are in high demand. Michael Unger, the Skylight Music Theatre’s artistic director, feels that it was the perfect choice because of its mix of lighthearted, catchy music and sentimental, emotional themes. “I think when most people hear Mamma Mia! as a show title, they think of super-fun ABBA music and dancing in the aisles. Yes, it has all that, but the show also has a great deal of heart,” says Unger. “The shows of our 22/23 season provide joy, escape, humor, introspection, and hope. Come for the music, stay for the poignancy and, yes, of course, leave dancing in the aisles!”

Those wishing to head to Greece for an evening of loveable, well-casted characters and a joyful celebration of music should head over to the Skylight Music Theatre this fall. Kapoor says, “This is one of my favorite shows. I love the music, the dancing, the costumes, the storyline, all of it. Any chance to be back on this island is a gift. I’m grateful beyond words.”

The Skylight Music Theatre’s Mamma Mia! will run at the Broadway Theatre Center from Sept. 23-Oct. 16. For tickets and more information, visit MAMMA MIA! | Skylight Music Theatre.