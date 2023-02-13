Milwaukee Rep’s World Premiere of ‘The Heartsellers’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's 'The Heart Sellers' Nicole Javier and Narea Kang in the Milwaukee Rep's 'The Heart Sellers'

It is Thanksgiving 1973, eight years after the historic Hart-Celler Act was passed, granting non-European immigrants increased access to the U.S. It changed the demographic American landscape, politically and otherwise.

And in the Milwaukee Rep’s world premiere production of The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh, we see how two women—one Filipino, the other Korean—deal with the challenges of assimilation and acceptance in the search for a better life, having accompanied their husbands for their work.

That “better life” turns out to be one filled with unfulfilled dreams surrounded by isolation and the ensuing loneliness of being far from “home.” As serious as this sounds—and it is most certainly at times—The Heart Sellers is a joy to watch, filled with heartfelt humor and high-running emotions that captivate throughout its 95 minutes (no intermission).

Credit the excellent writing by Suh (the Rep staged an outstanding 2017 production of his The Chinese Lady) and two superb performances by Nicole Javier (Luna) and Narea Kang (Jane). Suh so understands the Asian immigrant experience that it is as eye-opening as it is entertaining to listen, watch and better understand what these two fast friends go through. Alone. Now together.

Their workaholic husbands leave them with nothing but the companion of a TV, in Jane’s case, and a very active imagination when it comes to Luna. The two meet accidentally on purpose in a grocery store while Luna buys a frozen turkey with no idea of how to cook it. Jane reluctantly accepts the invite to accompany this “stranger.” And soon, the silly antics—and vulnerable outpourings—ensue. Luna is outgoing and flamboyant; Jane is quiet and reserved. But the two desperately seek companionship. And their “strangers in a new world” status bonds them instantly.

Director Jennifer Chang has such a keen eye for detail within the broad sweep of comedy—meets-drama that every non-verbal gesture registered with some level of feeling, given the empathetic gestures from the opening night’s audience. And both actresses filled those moment until they were brimming over with laughs or with tears.

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's 'The Heart Sellers' Narea Kang and Nicole Javier in the Milwaukee Rep's 'The Heart Sellers'

Javier is simply a marvel as the exuberant, gregarious Luna, so real yet so larger than life. Kang is just as good as Luna’s meek counterpart; timid yet growing bolder as the two try to figure how cook a frozen turkey, emboldened with more and more coffee mugs filled with wine. They share their dreams, their fantasies and their fears. Yet they speak of universal truths that all can recognize and identify with; feeling alone yet partnered; standing out uncomfortably in a crowd; unsure of how to proceed in life, or even fit in to their immediate surroundings.

While many immigrants come to America seeking a better life for themselves and their families, The Heart Sellers wisely points out that, sometimes, they give up a part of who they are to get there. For Luna and Jane, friendship is a good place to start the next part of that “journey.”

The Heart Sellers runs through March 19 in the Stiemke Studio, 108 E. Wells St. Recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information call the Rep Ticket Office at: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.