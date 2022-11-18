Next Act’s ‘The Tin Woman’ is a Story Full of Heart

'The Tin Woman' poster

A moving, inspiring show of healing, The Tin Woman at Next Act Theatre is a must see for this holiday season. A complex picture of laughter and grief, the show follows the journey of one woman and her navigation through a heart transplant, encouraging audience members to live life to the fullest. The production comes in partnership with Versiti Blood Center, which provides education on blood and tissue donation.

Featuring a blend of genres, The Tin Woman is perfect for anyone longing for a story full of heart. “We chose this play because we liked the mix of comedy and drama with a pinch of fantasy thrown in,” says Edward Morgan, director. “I’m excited for the audiences to take the full ride, as it’s unpredictable and also quite moving. I hope they appreciate our stagecraft in getting there.”

The production features Jordan Watson as the lead role, Joy. “I'm beyond honored to be a part of The Tin Woman team. The material has this great balance between raw vulnerability and situational comedy,” says Watson. “It's been hilarious to me how while working on this particular character, who is working through a fairly dark period in her life, and having deep and difficult thoughts, how much I have giggled during rehearsals!”

Next Act Theatre prides themselves on intellectual and thought-provoking productions, and with their latest production’s themes of familial struggles, deep range of emotions, and commentary on what it means to be human, The Tin Woman is no exception. “The play is about moving forward after a painful loss, and loss is something we all face in one form or another,” says Morgan.

“The most rewarding part of the process for me is almost always the collaboration, the joy of mounting a play with a group of actors, designers and stage managers,” says Morgan. “The design process has been a very interesting challenge because the play jumps around in time and locations. We've had to be creative.”

The production will feature Next Act Theatre’s artistic director, David Cecsarini, in his final acting role. Its heartwarming blend of comedy and drama takes you on an emotional journey through a healing process that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. “It’s a story people will find both entertaining and meaningful,” says Morgan. Watson adds, “I'm super proud of how hard the whole company has been working to give this story such resonance.”

The Tin Woman at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St., runs Nov. 23 to Dec. 18. For tickets and more information, visit nextact.org/shows/the-tin-woman.