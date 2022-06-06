Poirot On the Case of the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Milwaukee Rep ‘Murder on the Orient Express’: Emjoy Gavino, Adam Poss and Steven Rattazzi.

“This is not a game,” says the stern-faced, famous Belgian (not French!) detective Hercule Poirot, as he addresses the suspects while investigating a brutal murder aboard the famed Orient Express. Or is it? Given all the clues and plot twists, it certainly is for the audience.

Based on Agatha Christie’s most famous novel, Orient Express has made it to the big screen many times. And now, it’s been fashioned as a sleek, stylish and surprisingly comedic production at the Milwaukee Rep.

Adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig, whose knack for humor has made it to Broadway (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon over Buffalo) Orient Express now travels the “murder most funny” route. Christie purists might take issue with the changes from the book and movies (i.e. a reduced cast of suspects and loads of jokes). But Ludwig has managed to keep the period piece intact and flesh out the characters while still playing it for laughs. Credit director Annikas Boras and a talented cast of actors for making this work.

Poirot becomes the narrator and, with his own ego at play—and irony intact—calls this “the greatest case of his career ... but modesty forbids it.” The case also calls into question Poirot’s own sense of justice and what constitutes “right versus wrong,” which makes this story and production all the more fascinating to watch

The Back Story: the dead man is Samuel Ratchett whose real identity is revealed to be the kidnapper and killer of five-year-old Daisy Armstrong, a sensational case that rocked the nation and world three years earlier. (Christie based her 1934 novel on the real life1932 kidnapping and murder of 20-month-old Charles Lindbergh Jr., namesake and son of the famed aviator).

With an eclectic, international assortment of people from all backgrounds, it’s slowly revealed that this group of strangers all have one thing in common: ties to the Armstrong family and household as well as to people who subsequently died as a result of Daisy’s death.

Serious Business?

Murder is certainly serious business. But this talented group of 11 actors and an ensemble of four manage to make the most of their roles, balancing the added humor with the gravity of the situation. Steven Ratazzi simply delights as Poirot, maintaining his air of so called “modesty” while delivering a laugh, just enough of his classic ego pushing through. Gail Rastorfer brings her own special comedic talents to the loud brash Helen Hubbard while Will Mobley has the challenging role as the dead man’s nervous, skittish assistant, Hector McQuuen, yet finds the courage within when necessary. The rest of the cast is just as good.

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'Murder on the Orient Express' Milwaukee Rep 'Murder on the Orient Express': Park Krausen, Diana Coates, Steven Rattazzi, Barbara Robertson and Jonathan Wainwright.

And what fun for the actors—and the audience—to partake of the sumptuous, period set that is the Orient Express train! We watch in wonder as the train cars move and rotate, revealing intimate sleeping rooms to the dining car to the train itself, Bathed in soft glowing lamplights and rich woods, scenic designer Luciana Stecconi has beautifully brought the famous train “to life,” or as its owner tells Poirot, “poetry on wheels.” A stunning achievement.

Once again, Hercule Poirot proves why he is the world’s most famous detective as he finally confronts the suspects and reveals “the truth.” We watch in awe at his methods of deduction, his unwavering search for the answers, his quest for justice. So, take a ride on this Orient Express. It’s truly one of a kind—and a very entertaining experience.

Murder on the Orient Express runs through July 1 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. For more information, call the Box Office: 414-224-1761 or visit www.milwaukeerep.com