Skylight Music Theatre Announces 2024-2025 Season

× Expand Photo Via Skylight Music Theatre - Facebook Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee’s Equity music theater company, has announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season. “This season promises something for everyone,” said Artistic Director Michael Unger. “All of the stories we are telling will not only take our audiences on magnificent journeys but also the characters in these wonderful musicals as well."

The season opens with the award-winning musical Waitress (Oct. 4-27). Based on the 2007 film, Waitress follows the story of Jenna, a talented pie baker yearning for a better life with a beautiful score and empowering themes of friendship and courage. Following Waitress, Skylight presents the holiday favorite Oliver! (Nov. 15-Dec. 29). This heartwarming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ "Oliver Twist" features memorable characters and toe-tapping tunes.

In January 2025, Skylight debuts the world premiere of Juliet and Romeo, a modern take on Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed lovers. With a fresh perspective and a captivating new score, this innovative production promises to breathe new life into a beloved story.

Continuing its tradition of bringing new and exciting works to Milwaukee audiences, Skylight presents the Midwest premiere of Frankenstein: The Musical (Feb. 21-March 9). The adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece explores themes of creation and the human condition in a dramatic theatrical experience. The season concludes with the Skylight premiere of Sister Act (April 4-27). This comedic musical follows Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who finds herself hiding out in a convent after witnessing a murder. Through her musical talents, Deloris transforms the convent choir and inspires the community, resulting in a joyous and heartwarming spectacle.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Season subscriptions for the 2024-2025 season are currently on sale, offering subscribers the best seats, ticket exchange privileges and special discounts. For more information or to subscribe, interested patrons can contact the Skylight Box Office at (414) 297-3688 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.