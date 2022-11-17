Skylight Theatre Brings Disney Magic to Milwaukee

× Expand A Jolly Holiday logo

This weekend, Skylight Music Theatre in the Third Ward is opening A Jolly Holiday. As this heartwarming, dazzling, perfect holiday show makes its Midwestern debut, Skylight becomes the second theater in the world to bring this Disney show to the stage. Directed with the talented eye of the Skylight’s own Michael Unger, the production is totally unique to Milwaukee and a must-see for anyone looking for a night of Disney classics and family fun.

The process of bringing A Jolly Holiday to the stage was a collaboration between the Skylight and the Disney Corporation. “I have known my friend, prolific writer-actress Sandy Rustin for many years,” says Unger. “She and I were talking about all the wonderful material she is creating, and she mentioned a Disney concert that she worked on that had had only one production at Papermill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ. Disney and Sandy were working on a version they could license that did not require Disney Broadway performers. Skylight has the chance to premiere this version.”

Skylight Music Theatre’s historic beauty and warm, inviting atmosphere makes it the perfect place to host this production. “When one walks into the Cabot Theatre, one’s jaw drops at the sheer beauty of the room. I certainly had that reaction when I walked in for the first time. The Cabot surrounds its audience with an extremely warm embrace,” says Unger. “The set, designed by Ken Martin, provides as much warmth onstage as the architecture of the theater itself. They blend very well.”

The show features many of Disney’s greatest hits, in addition to ideas suggested to Disney by Unger himself. “We have also gotten permission from Disney to add young performers to the show. I really enjoy working with children and it has been a joy to adjust the show for a treatment that is unique to Skylight. And, to me, that opens up the experience to a very exciting family environment,” says Unger. “Working with these amazing vocalists has been another highlight. There is such warmth and camaraderie in the room. It’s been a delightful time. We have phenomenally talented adult performers for whom this show fits perfectly.”

"The joyful task of creating a show to simultaneously celebrate the holiday season and Disney’s incredible canon of Broadway show tunes was an opportunity I jumped towards,” says Rustin. “Once we understood how the arc of the show would unfold, we were able to carefully craft the ins and outs of each familiar tune to create a cohesive, original, concert-like evening filled with Disney magic and holiday cheer.”

Featuring songs from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mary Poppins, Newsies and many more, the show will delight any fan with a world of Disney magic. “The focus is on families and friends, no matter what holidays anyone does or does not celebrate,” says Unger. The goal is to share the joy, emotion, and fun inspired by the incredible Disney songs we know and love.”

As the second theater in the world to perform the show, Unger, Rustin and everyone involved with the production are experiencing the thrill of crafting a Disney show and making it unique to Skylight. “This holiday season, no other theater in the world is doing this show,” says Unger. “I truly love offering Skylight audiences experiences that can only happen at the Skylight.” Rustin adds, “To be able to celebrate the Midwestern premiere at Skylight Music Theatre is especially terrific.”

A Jolly Holiday will run at Skylight Music Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. For tickets and more information, visit skylightmusictheatre.org/upcoming-shows-events/a-jolly-holiday-celebrating-disney-s-broadway-hits.