Skylight’s ‘Ernest Shackleton’ is a Love Story Across the Ages

In terms of improbable storylines, Skylight Music Theatre’s Ernest Shackleton Loves Me takes the cake. In fact, it takes the whole bakery. But if one can suspend disbelief far enough to ride the tide of this fantastical love story, Ernest Shackleton will work its magic on you.

Skylight’s opening weekend was postponed (due to COVID outbreaks) until Jan. 21. The show continues through Jan. 30 in the Cabot Theatre.

This marvelous musical, which won a prestigious Off-Broadway nod a few years ago, has much to offer audiences of all ages. Younger theatergoers will identify with Kat (superbly played by Janice Martin), an unwed mother and indie composer who is alone and shivering in her freezing Brooklyn apartment. She’s also running on pure adrenalin, having been awake for 36 hours while caring for her infant son.

Angry and bitter at her deadbeat boyfriend, a musician who abruptly left the nest to tour with a Journey cover band, she records a hilarious video profile for an online dating site called “Cupid’s Leftovers.” Incredibly, this matchmaking site puts her in touch with a variety of suitors from the past, including the intrepid British explorer Ernest Shackleton (played by renowned Milwaukee actor Matt Daniels).

Shackleton’s Voyage Succeeds Despite the Odds

Historians remember Shackleton for his historic journeys to Antarctica. In 1914, Shackleton set sail in a large boat with 22 men. Eventually, the boat becomes stuck in the ice, leaving the men stranded. The explorers gather their belongings and head out on foot in the arctic wilderness to seek refuge. The fact that all of the sailors survived the three-year ordeal remains a remarkable accomplishment.

Most of the 75-minute musical (performed without an intermission) is devoted to the arduous journey—over ice, mountains and through choppy seas—that Shackleton and his men endure.

Somehow, Shackleton video connects with Kat during the early stages of his voyage. He is enchanted with her video, and his (offstage) crew woo her with a sea shanty. Once Kat recovers from her confusion over this odd turn of events, she picks up her electric violin and accompanies them. While this is happening, actual photographs and vintage film footage show large crowds (wearing Victorian-era clothes) waving goodbye to Shackleton at the docks. The projections (and an amazing light show by Jason Fassl) bring audiences aboard the vessel as it heads toward its demise. Fassl also designed the incredible light show seen in one of Skylight’s recent productions, Sunday in the Park with George.

When it opened in New York, Ernest Shackleton earned critical praise for its fantastical storytelling, its blend of imaginative set and lighting designs, and its score, which blends pop, folk and techno. The book was written by Joe DiPietro, with lyrics by Val Vigoda and music by Brendan Milburn.

Skylight Director and Technical Designers

The Skylight production is directed by Jill Anna Ponasik, with music direction by Eric Svejcar. Patrick W. Lord contributes projection design, with a set by Scott Davis, costumes by Karin Kopischke and sound design by Kelsea Sexton. All of these elements combine seamlessly to conjure this other-worldly journey.

But the core of this two-hander lies in its cast. The multi-talented Janice Martin looks a bit like a young Debbie Harry and sounds like an accomplished musician, which she is. The Wisconsin-born Martin won a violin contest at age 15; the prize was her performing with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. In Ernest Shackleton, she plays her character as smoothly as her fiddle. While Kat seems despondent in the early scenes, she learns to trust herself and her worth in this female-empowerment story.

All of the male roles in Ernest Shackleton are played by Milwaukee’s own Matt Daniels. His onstage repertoire ranges from Kat’s deadbeat boyfriend Bruce (dressed in a flannel shirt, jeans and knit cap) to the dashing explorer Ernest Shackleton (wearing safari-colored gear from the early 20th century). Daniels plays Shackleton with a dramatic flourish and a knowing wink that lets audiences in on the joke. His voice adds richness to the sea shanties and other songs that more closely resemble traditional show tunes. The two characters seem to share a genuine chemistry that makes audiences root for their impossible connection.

Skylight is to be commended for offering a top-notch version (and the Midwest premiere) of Ernest Shackleton. During these trying pandemic times, this musical reminds us of the power of optimism, endurance and love.

If you don’t have any resolutions for 2022, here’s one: Get a ticket to Ernest Shackleton Loves Me. As the saying goes, you’ll be glad you did.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me continues through Jan. 30 at the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Some adult language makes this show appropriate for theatergoers over age 12. Please note that patrons must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a recent, negative Covid-19 test. Masks are required. For tickets, click on skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800