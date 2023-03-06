Spongebob Sings!

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage's 'The Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences' Zach Thomas Woods and Thatcher Jacobs in First Stage's 'The Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences'

For those who love the TV show “SpongeBob SquarePants” he and his ocean friends from the undersea town of Bikini Bottom have “resurfaced.Onstage” that is in a charming, zany and high-energy production of Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences at First Stage children’s theater.

The 75-minute production (plus a separate 15-minute intermission) is a condensed version of the Broadway musical and is perfect for holding the attention span of young kids—and those “young” at heart—given the visually dazzling spectacle on parade. Theresa Ham’s eye-catching costumes (love those jellyfish!) amid Jason Fassl’s spot-on “underwater” lighting effects, turn scenic designer Kristen Ellert’s Bikini Bottom set into a playground for all those aquatic adventures.

Within five minutes, we learn that Bikini Bottom is under imminent threat of an erupting volcano which will destroy Bikini Bottom unless it can be stopped. Cue SpongeBob (Gracie Halvorsen) and BFF Patrick (Gavin Miller) pand the sole land mammal” Sandy (Natalie Ortega)—a squirrel.

But stopping a volcano from erupting is no easy feat. And then there’s the villainous Plankton (Jesse Bhamrah) and his “hanchbot” Karen the Computer (Bree Beelow) who try to thwart the trio from their heroic efforts so that the town vacates and is under their diabolical control.

Director Tommy Novak keeps the pace fast and the fun, furious as the doomsday clock ticks ever closer to you-know-what happening. ‘’

At Saturday’s opening weekend performance, The Sponge Cast of 10 young performers showcased just what a great job First Stage does in training young actors. Gracie Halverson was simply a knockout as SpongeBob; positive, courageous and determined against all odds to save the day. The entire ensemble is to be commended for their fine work.

Ditto the six adult actors in.a variety of roles. As the evil Plankton, Jesse Bhamrah was the archetype of “the bad guy” without any of the scary stuff for the young audience members. And as his assistant, Karen the Computer, Bree Beelow made the most of the role, the two being the perfect counterparts to SpongeBob’s sunny disposition.

But it’s the extremely funny—and just as talented—Doug Clemons playing Squidward Q. Tentacles (an octopus) who nearly steals the show. Clemons turns Squidward into a snarky, overly dramatic aspiring performer craving for a chance in the spotlight. Every movement and gesture commands attention when Squidward appears, knowing it will be yet another laugh after laugh.

This SpongBob is well worth a “seaworthy voyage to the bottom of the sea,” where the fun awaits in Bikini Bottom with SpongeBob and his colorful cast of friends and neighbors—and plenty of fun as well.

Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences runs through April 2 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre, Riverwalk Entrance. Recommended for families with young people ages 6 and up. For more information, call the Box Office: 414-267-2961 or visit: www.firstage.org