Strong Bonds of Family and Friendship in ‘The Brothers Size’ at American Players Theatre

Within the intimate confines of a 200-seat indoor theater at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, three male actors and a mostly non-speaking griot—or storyteller—bring to life The Brothers Size, a unique blend of West African storytelling, music and movement, merged with a contemporary tale of the Black experience. Playwright and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney creates an unusual and brilliant work, directed here by APT Core Company member Gavin Lawrence.

The play is one of five shows now in production at American Players Theatre as part of its 43rd summer season. Brothers Size is one of two plays showing in rotating repertory at the indoor Touchstone Theatre. Three other plays (with much larger casts) command an expansive outdoor stage “up the hill.”

The Brothers Size is a pandemic hold-over from the 2020 season. Judging from a recent performance, the play was certainly worth the wait.

The multi-layered play focuses on several deities within the Yoruba culture, which originated in Africa and eventually traveled to America. However, it is entirely possible for theatergoers to enjoy and appreciate the contemporary context of the play without any prior knowledge of its African origins.

Milwaukee theatergoers may recall a local version of this play was produced in 2018 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

As in the Milwaukee version, the three characters here are accompanied by the addition of a griot, who sits near one side of the stage behind a row of drums and percussive instruments. The griot is a constant presence during the entire two-hour production.

It is notable that, before each act begins, the griot (Jamaque Newberry) silently lifts his hands to the skies. Perhaps the gesture is his character’s way of seeking a blessing from his Yoruba ancestors.

A Gritty Song of the South

The Brothers Size tells the story of two brothers in small-town Louisiana. The hard-working older brother Ogun (Rasell Holt) runs his own car mechanic shop. His less-motivated younger brother, Oshoosi (Derrick Moore), has just been released from prison. He prefers to laze around Ogun’s house, much to Ogun’s dismay. Grudgingly, Oshoosi agrees to help Ogun at the shop. Oshoosi does his best to live up to his older brother’s expectations, but he is eventually led astray by a third character, Elegba (Nathan Barlow), who he first met in prison.

The narrative is punctuated throughout with songs, chants and abstract dance moves. There’s a sense of rhythm and poetry in this piece, as dialogue fades in and out of the play’s soundscape (sound design by Josh Schmidt). The characters also speak their stage directions, creating a distance between the actors and their characters. According to the show’s program notes, the spoken directions were meant to create a slight barrier between the actors and their story.

At first, all three characters appear bare-chested. The tight, lean bodies of the two brothers are in stark contrast to the less fit (but still trim) form of Elegba. As the three men unite in ritualistic movements and chants, the audience is inextricably drawn into the tale.

It becomes clear that there’s a strong bond of brotherhood between Ogun and Oshoosi, forged by the early death (or desertion) of their parents. While in prison, Elegba relates that Oshoosi perpetually wailed and cried out for his brother. This was intriguing enough for Elegba to check out the two men after Oshoosi was released. One senses a bit of jealousy in Elegba, who knows that his tight friendship with Oshoosi cannot rival the bond between brothers.

Prison Separates Brothers for the First Time in Their Lives

After Oshoogi’s release, Ogun admits his fear that prison would turn his brother into a hardened criminal. He is relieved that, after being released, Oshoosi’s concerns return to the subjects of girls and cars.

There’s still a great deal of goofiness in Oshoosi, and Moore’s physical humor elicits gales of laughter from the audience. Both actors are entirely believable as the two brothers, One can almost see the physical burden of responsibility that has strained Ogun (Rasell Holt) over the years, as he tries to keep his younger brother on the right path.

Shortly after Oshoosi’s release, Ogun remarks that, in the interim, one of his best friends made off with his girlfriend. Oshoosi responds sympathetically. For himself, Oshoosi takes a less specific view of women in general. He isn’t afraid to discuss his sexual needs openly with his brother.

One of the play’s more lighthearted moments involves Ogun’s and Oshoosi’s rendition of Otis Redding’s, “Try a Little Tenderness.”

Things reach a climax near the end of Act II, when Oshoosi gets into trouble again (with Elegba’s help). Ogun is enraged. He fears that Oshoosi may not survive a return to prison. Eventually, there is palpable sense of heartache as the brothers say their final goodbyes.

The Brothers Size plays out on a minimal, architectural set (by Lawrence E. Moten III), that is subtlety lit by piercing rays of light and shadow (lighting design by Michael A. Peterson). A simple set of benches are used interchangeably. Sometimes they represent household beds, or cars being repaired at the mechanic’s shop. The unfussy set design is matched by effective but minimal costumes by designer Trevor Bowen.

The Brothers Size is a powerful, compelling, and unique theatrical experience. The small ensemble of excellent actors creates a tale that is wonderfully told on APT’s indoor stage. It wouldn’t be surprising if The Brothers Size sticks in one’s mind long after the curtain has come down.

The Brothers Size opened in early July and continues through October 8 in the Touchstone Theatre at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis. Masks must be worn inside the theater. For tickets, visit the APT website at www.americanplayers.org, or call the box office at (608) 588-2361.