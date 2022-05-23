‘The Hunchback’ Sings in Skylight’s Production of Dennis DeYoung’s Musical

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Ben Gulley (Quasimodo) and cast in Skylight Music Theatre’s 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

Poor Quasimodo. He was abandoned as an infant due to his hideous deformity as a “hunchback.” He was adopted by an archdeacon, spending his entire life inside a cathedral. He’s gone deaf due to ringing the cathedral bells all those years and he and the deacon now desire the same woman, Esmeralda. Could things possibly get any worse?

Well, no spoilers here. But there are plenty of terrific songs and top-notch performances given the new musical version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame which opened at Skylight Music Theatre last weekend. Based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 classic French Gothic novel, Hunchback depicts the twisted, obsessive relationships among Archdeacon ClaudeFrollo, the beautiful street dancer Esmeralda and the famous cathedral’s bellringer, the physically deformed Quasimodo.

Credit the musical score and songwriting to Dennis DeYoung, yes that guy who led the rock band Styx for many years. Having crafted many hit tunes for Styx (“Lady,” “Babe,” “Mr. Roboto”), DeYoung has written some memorable songs that echo long after the cathedral bells have stopped ringing and the curtain has come down.

DeYoung and Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who also directed Hunchback, have assembled a talented acting ensemble who brighten up this dark twisted tale. And there is no more perfect casting than Ben Gulley as Quasimodo. He moves, acts, invests himself so fully in this poor creature that when he begins to sing, the purity and clarity of his powerful yet gentle voice only reinforces Quasimodo’s complete innocence amid a world of mockery and injustice. Hearing Gulley perform the stirring, heartfelt ballad “In My Silence” from the cathedral’s “rafters” early in the Act One is a high point (yes, bad pun) within the show’s 2 ½-hour production (with 15-minute intermission). DeYoung’s diverse songwriting is what holds the production together with memorable musical refrains like “With Every Heartbeat” that makes this show worth seeing—and hearing.

DeYoung also adapted the musical’s book, which serves more as a device to link the songs, scene to scene, than move the storyline forward. Fortunately Adam Koch’s stunning set designs of the cathedral bells, gorgeous multi-colored stained glass and religious artifacts coupled with Alyssa Ridder’s brightly colored costumes give Hunchback a multi-faceted sheen of beauty that dazzles yet also hides the emotional darkness within.

Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' Kevin Anderson (Frollo) in Skylight Music Theatre's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

Kevin Anderson as the archdeacon tormented by his lust for Esmeralda is another example of solid casting as we watch his descent into madness. And as the main object of mutual desire, Alanis Sophia strikes a fine balance between naive street dancer and determined young woman. And there are other fine supporting performances, among them: Janet Metz as the shrewd, funny fortune teller; and Joey Chelius as the young captain who capture’s Esmeralda’s loving gaze.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is, at its very core, an enduring love story set against a backdrop of inevitable tragedy. Dennis DeYoung and Skylight Music Theatre have given this “hunchback” the chance again to be heard from the rafters and beyond.

Dennis DeYoung’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs through June 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information, call the Box Office at: 414-291-7800, or visit: http://www.skylightmusictheatre.org.