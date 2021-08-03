‘The Revolutionists’ Hits Home With Feminism of the 18th Century and Today

× Expand Image via Lake Country Playhouse

Four brave women of the French Revolution are the subjects of this new play performed by Lake Country Players and directed by Andrea Ewald.

The four women are fighting against the male-dominated system in their own ways. Marie Antionette (Mary Grace Seigel) carries the show with her puns, one-liners and seemingly ditzy personality, while the “crazy” Charlotte Corday (Abigail Stein) is most emphatic as “an assassin about to assassinate.” All four actresses, including Madison Nowak and Jaleesa Joy, pull together a story of humor, tragedy and history.

The staging and props were simple yet effective—an old sofa with even older books piled next to and stacked underneath it, a table covered with playwright Olympe de Gouges’ paperwork, and of course a guillotine, crafted by Lake Country Playhouse’s Bob Hurd.

Says director Andrea Ewald, “While working on this production, it was important to me to present the audience with a true image of a woman.” I believe she delivers. The likes of Marie Antionette, Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angelle and Olympe de Gouges all struggle with the crisis of their own internal battles. “The actresses bring with them their own personal histories” which help them play their roles with honesty and reverence.

Ewald added, “During a global crisis, does art even matter? ... with thousands of people dying, it’s difficult to pick up a play and justify I,” but she believes art is always important, and that it feels right to bring this play to our 2021 lives.

The Revolutionists continues through August 15. For tickets and more information, call 262-367-4697 or lakecountryplayhousewi.org. The playhouse is located at 221 E Capitol Drive, Hartland.