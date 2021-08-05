Wisconsin’s Vietnam Vets Dramatized in Play

× Expand Courtesy of Feast of the Crispian

Feast of Crispian is a veteran focused, acting based non-profit organization that deals with therapeutic intervention for people dealing with symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), poly-trauma (multiple physical and psychological injuries) or substance abuse recovery. They also focus on vets experiencing reintegration issues such as difficulty connecting with loved ones, lack of belonging and disassociation. Feast of Crispian accomplishes this with three-day intensive workshops, weekly classes and an annual full production.

Feast of Crisipian’s And Welcome Home Again is a live theatrical performance piece that follows the remarkable journeys of a group of Wisconsin veterans of the Vietnam era from their deployments overseas through combat, trauma and the healing journey that brought them to today.

If you are interested in getting involved or would like to make a donation, contact Director of Development Mark Ard at 414-213-8547 or mark@feastofcrispian.org.

And Welcome Home Again will be performed at 7:30 p.m. August 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. on August 28 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St.