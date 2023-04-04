‘Zuri’s Crown’: A Modern Retelling of a Classic Tale

× Expand Zuri's Crown

In April, the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble will showcase its latest production, Zuri’s Crown, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The play is presented as part of World Premier Wisconsin, a festival that celebrates new plays and musicals throughout the state. Black Arts MKE is the executive producer of the play.Book and lyrics for Zuri’s Crown were co-authored by Cynthia Cobb, Parrish Collier and Sheri Williams Pannell from Bronzeville Arts Ensemble. In a recent conversation, Williams Pannell shared that the inspiration for the adaptation came from conversations she and Collier had been having about producing a Black adaptation of the classic tale of Rapunzel. Unfortunately, they could not secure the rights, so they decided to write their own.

“Toni Morrison always said ‘Write the book you want to read.’ said Williams Pannell. “So, we created the musical we wanted to see and share with our community.”

Milwaukee Setting

Photo: Black Arts MKE - blackartsmke.org Sheri Williams Parnell Sheri Williams Parnell

The trio took inspiration from the original story and then turned it on its head. Set in modern-day Milwaukee, Zuri’s Crown follows the journey of a young woman who seeks to define beauty for herself while building her self-esteem. By teaching a beauty store owner's arrogant wife that being different shouldn’t be scary, Zuri simultaneously empowers viewers to embrace their own definitions of beauty and to celebrate all forms of it—despite society’s expectations. Williams Pannell shared that the production features an array of music genres rooted in Black culture. The audience can expect to hear everything from blues to gospel, jazz, R&B and even some rap. Produced to appeal to a broad range of people, Williams Pannell says that regardless of who comes to the performance "we want to make sure there is a song [in their heart] as they walk out the door."Zuri’s Crown is not just a joyful performance, but it also emphasizes the significance of representation in the arts and the necessity of showcasing diverse stories on stage. “I’m really grateful to Black Arts MKE for being the producer of this musical and strong advocate for Black performing and visual arts so that Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, can produce art we believe in and want to present to our community,” said Williams Pannell.

Zuri’s Crown premieres at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on April 28, with special rates available for Community Night on Thursday, April 27, and a matinee performance on Saturday, April 29. The play is suitable for ages 5 and up, and tickets are available at the Marcus Performing Arts Center website: marcuscenter.org/show/zuris-crown.