Artist Morehshin Allahyari Collaborates with AI to Undo Impact of Westernization on Persian Depictions of Beauty

Image via John Michael Kohler Arts Center Moon-Faced

In ancient Persian literature, the adjective ماه طلعت (moon-faced) described beauty in both men and women. In contemporary Iran, the term refers to the beauty of women only.

A similar change occurred in Persian portraiture. That is the focus of artist Morehshin Allahyari’s video work titled ماه طلعت Moon-faced, which is on view at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan through July 16.

As Western modernization, European realistic painting, and camera technology came into prominence in Persia, gender-fluid depictions of beauty ended. Allahyari seeks to undo these influences on the region’s visual culture.

Using a set of keywords and digital images of portraits painted during the Qajar dynasty in Iran (1786–1925), Allahyari collaborated with artificial intelligence (AI) to compose new nonbinary portraits. As AI processes the content, it continuously—and minutely—alters the faces and bodies of the subjects.

Allahyari commissioned musician Mani Nilchiani to create a soundscape for the work. Elements of Iranian classical music, ambient electronic noises, and glitch-like breaks in the sound convey a sense of modern aesthetics influencing historical melodies and vice versa.

In this space, Allahyari proposes that technology can honor historical representation while reimagining the impact of such narratives also existing in the future.

For more information about this and other exhibitions at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, visit jmkac.org. Admission and parking are free.