Furniture Has a Whole New Look Once Artist Works Her Magic

Artist Catherine Kueht-Stewart paints and sells furniture and creates unique floral pieces. She can transform gently used pieces of furniture into works of art, which are widely popular with her customers.

How did you get started with painting furniture?

My sister’s friend, Susie, provided my first inspiration for painting chairs when one day she stopped over with these beautiful chairs she had painted for her classroom. I loved the idea and decided to paint one myself. My first chair was a Georgia O’Keefe inspired flower design that I too kept in my classroom. The chair was admired and enjoyed for many years. After that, I painted several chairs for Angel’s Grace Hospice’s annual fund-raising event.

What are a few examples of the types of pieces you create?

I mostly paint floral motifs on chairs but have also done some children’s themed pieces with unicorns, butterflies, and whimsical flowers. I have also recently transformed some old furniture pieces into Monet inspired compositions. Sometimes I like to use a mixed media approach and incorporate decoupage with acrylic paint into a furniture piece. Mostly I love color!

Do you have pieces that are best sellers?

I think the Monet inspired water lily ones have been popular and the floral-themed ones. I have also sold many of my seasonal floral pieces at art/craft events. Recently, I have been selling my hand-painted repurposed ice skates.

Is each piece unique, or do you repeat designs?

Mostly, every piece is unique—no two are alike. I have attempted to duplicate some, but inevitably each one turns out different.

How long have you been creating/selling?

I have always loved to create! I remember being eight years old and my Uncle John, who owned a hobby shop in Elm Grove, gifted me art supplies such as oil pastels, chalk pastels and Walter Foster’s “How to” books. I was in heaven and practiced every chance I could. My mom was also a very creative seamstress and huge inspiration to me in my creative life. She taught me how to sew my own clothes and we seemed to always be doing crafts together.

Do you take personal requests/ do custom pieces?

I am available to do some custom furniture pieces, depending on the style someone wants. I describe my style as more impressionistic, colorful, and whimsical. I once repurposed a friend’s mother’s kitchen chair (the only one she had remaining from the set).

Describe your process of creating a piece.

There are multiple steps involved in creating a painted furniture piece. First, I think of an idea. The resources I study are derived from: nature, other artists, Pinterest, books and my own sketches and doodles. The next step is to find the furniture. Most often, I get my pieces from thrift shops, estate and garage sales and donations from family and friends. Always be on the look-out! Then I sand and prime the piece of furniture and paint a base color. Sometimes I just start painting the composition from the resources I have compiled and other times I draw the image first then use transfer paper to apply it to the furniture. The entire process from start to finish can take anywhere from 12 to 40 hours depending on the complexity of the piece. The final step is to apply two-three layers of polyurethane to protect it.

What advice can you give someone who wants to paint and sell their work?

As an aspiring artist myself, I can honestly say it is scary to put your art out in the world for others to see and judge. Art is of course very personal and for me very spiritual. I have never been especially interested in marketing myself as an artist as it has just been something I love and brings me so much joy. Having others want my pieces and/or commission pieces from me has been very humbling. If you really want to sell your work, I would advise anyone to simply take courage and give it a try!

I have been very blessed to have people admire the work I have done, and I have had a lot of help along the way. I keep reminding myself of something my mom once told me: “Cathy, do your art for yourself and not for anyone else.” I can now say, “Yes, I really like this piece and would be honored for someone to showcase it in their home.” I must admit, though, it is sometimes very hard to part with a piece you put your heart and soul into.